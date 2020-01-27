advertisement

Despite warnings from the police about visiting the STAPLES center, grieving Bryant fans visited the stadium to pay tribute to the late basketball star.

When the Grammys were held at the STAPLES Center last night, the police warned fans not to visit the stadium to avoid disrupting the award ceremony.

Before the event, the police cordoned off the stadium to await the arrival of hundreds of celebrities. The ceremony started at 5 p.m. local time.

In response to the warnings, fans reminded the police that the STAPLES center was, in fact, “the house that Kobe built,” and so many chose to actively ignore their warnings.

The headquarters of the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD HQ) tweeted in a tweet:

We are aware of published reports about the helicopter crash in Calabasas today and we are still in the process of confirming with @LASDHQ who was on board. Reminder: The area around the Staples Center is closed because Grammys and fans have no access to the arena.

In response to the tweeted, heartbreaking basketball fans, they argued that the Grammys should be canceled and that it was not a night to celebrate.

Cancel the Grammys and hand out the candles for the 7-day vigil that needs to take place. Nobody cares who wins which award.

Fans weren’t the only ones to visit the center. LA Lakers player Quinn Cook also went down to pay his respects and understandably looked heartbroken.

Someone who also visited the stadium tweeted the photo:

I didn’t even notice that this was Quinn’s cook until I took the picture. Quinn has been a die-hard fan since childhood.

Awards for the late basketball player were held not only at the STAPLES Center, but also in several other places where the 41-year-old and his daughter were respected by the glow of purple and yellow lights – the colors of the LA Lakers.

One place where this happened was New York’s Madison Square Garden, along with places like the Pepsi Center (home of the Denver Nuggets) and the Santa Monca Pier.

Kobe’s famous number 8 and 24 jerseys were also illuminated at the STAPLES Center during the Grammys to commemorate the 41-year-old.

Seven other people tragically died in the helicopter crash, including baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri, and daughter Alyssa, who is believed to have played basketball with Bryant’s daughter Gianna.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak to someone in confidence, contact Cruse Bereavement Care on the national hotline at 0808 808 1677.

