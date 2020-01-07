advertisement

Hundreds of childcare workers plan to shut down their facilities for a day to protest what they call the “crisis” of the industry.

An alliance of childcare workers and caregivers is due to meet on Thursday to complete plans to close crèches and preschools on a weekday that is expected to be in late January or early February.

The planned action is supported by groups, including the Federation of Childhood Providers with over 1,000 members and the Siptu union, which represents 5,000 young professionals.

Other groups representing childcare facilities and professionals are also present.

Elaine Dunne of the Federation of Childhood Providers said that the sector’s underfunding has reached the crisis point and has resulted in poorly paid employees and unsustainable services.

She said that the planned day of action has “tremendous momentum” that is supported by many carers, workers and parents.

When asked whether the planned action could disrupt working parents to a large extent, she said that many mothers and fathers supported their actions and encouraged them to join the demonstration.

“The reason why they pay the highest childcare fees in Europe is because the services are underfunded.”

She said that many services could be closed permanently if the sector’s funding were not improved, which would make parents even worse.

Ms. Dunne added that the day of protest was the first in a series of planned measures.

While other groups representing childcare facilities support the goals of the protest, it is assumed that they do not support locking systems in the middle of the week. It is unclear how many institutions are likely to be closed due to the split opinion within the sector.

Regina Bushel of Seas Suas, who represents hundreds of child care workers, said that many services that offer full day care services – paid for by parents – may not accept the inconvenience of parents who pay for services.

Session services – like those offering the “free” preschool year – could be more of a protest, she said.

“It is not an easy decision for day care workers to end a day of protest – and that is part of the problem as a whole,” she said.

“The sector is so diverse that it is difficult to complete a session, small full-time care, or family-run care where you have a high overhead and would find it difficult to end the day.”

Details of the planned protests were discussed last week at a meeting in Liberty Hall, which was organized by Siptu and represents around 5,000 childcare workers.

Representatives of various childcare facilities took part.

Siptu’s Darragh O’Connor said there was “considerable momentum” behind a day of protest, and many tended to hold it on a weekday in late January. The details are scheduled for Thursday’s debriefing at Liberty Hall.

He said the meeting would also agree on a common platform, such as the need to reform the funding model for childcare and higher wages for childcare facilities.

“The sector is coming together – providers and workers – due to the financial crisis and low wages. This undermines the quality and sustainability of services and people struggle to make ends meet, ”said O’Brien.

The government is likely to suspend childcare payments for the duration of a measure that disrupts state-funded early childhood education.

