Hundreds of Canadians are still in China awaiting a flight that will transport them from Hubei. The province of Hubei has been the center of a coronavirus outbreak that has killed nearly 360 people and infected over 17,200 people worldwide.

About 325 Canadians have sought help to get out of China. Offshore flights will not be available for Canadians who show symptoms of the virus, according to CTV.

Global Affairs Canada has made it clear that Canadians able to return to Canada will be affected in Trenton, Ontario, on the Force Base. Passengers will stay on base for two weeks while receiving medical supervision. Health reviews will take place before Canadians leave Hubei and on the flight.

The government’s plan is for the planes to be touched down in Wuhan – where airspace is closed at the moment – after receiving authorization from China. Officials in Canada are working to make sure all relevant documentation is ready for passengers as well as visas for medical staff.

Last week, the risk level rating was raised by the federal government of Canada. They have urged Canadians not to travel to China if possible and especially to avoid Hubei province.

According to authorities, the risk of coronavirus in Canada remains very low. There are currently four cases across Canada with one in British Columbia and three in Ontario.

The first death outside China was reported in the Philippines over the weekend. They proceeded to detain non-citizens from China. The US, New Zealand, Australia, Singapore, Japan and Indonesia have made similar restrictions.

China was not happy with these restrictions even though the Chinese government has imposed its own severe blocking measures. Hassey has also been reported by Chinese media that 337 Huanggang party officials have been punished after the blast was treated poorly. Huanggang is the city that has been worst hit after Wuhan.

