ISTANBUL – Hundreds of people in Istanbul have signed petitions in the past two days opposing a massive canal project led by Turkish President Tayip Erdogan, which they say will wreak havoc on the city.

The proposed 45km (28 miles) Istanbul Canal on the western fringes of Turkey’s largest city would link the Black Sea to the north and the Marmara Sea to the south.

Erdogan says it will ease traffic and prevent accidents at the Bosphorus Strait, one of the world’s busiest waterways, crossing the city.

Opposition lawmakers and environmentalists say an environmental impact report on the canal, a key step for such massive infrastructure projects, does not adequately address all the problems the canal may cause.

They have urged Turks to submit claims opposing the report from January 2nd. Rows of those waiting to file petitions have been poured into several provincial urbanism offices in Istanbul since Thursday.

Ahmet Kara, standing outside an office in the Besiktas neighborhood, said he was opposed to the canal project because of the effects he fears it will have on the Istanbul aqueduct.

“Water scarcity is the number one problem for human life,” the 32-year-old computer technician said.

Gulcan Erdogan Boyraz, a 56-year-old former college instructor, said the project was intended to benefit and would destroy the city’s future.

“We have a responsibility to our grandchildren and we are making an effort to protect our future. I’m here so I can rest easy, ”she said.

Erdogan has repeatedly said that construction will go ahead despite any opposition.

Cevahir Akcelik, from the Union of Chambers of Engineers and Architects of Turkey, who has opposed the project, told Reuters the environmental impact report is likely to be approved soon and work will be carried out to hold the tender.

“But during this process of opposition, we have seen that there is great public opposition,” he said.

(Additional writing and reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer and Gareth Jones)

