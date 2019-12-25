advertisement

The season of goodwill is in full swing in Ireland. Hundreds of people attended the annual St. Columbanus Christmas Day dinner at the RDS in Dublin. Now, in its 95th year, the knights of St. Columbanus organized for the homeless and those who are otherwise struggling.

This year there is an ongoing real estate crisis in Ireland. The number of homeless people was over 10,000 in 2019. Around 300 volunteers helped organize last year’s event, in which 450 people took part.

Patsy Haverty (left) and her sister Eileen Haverty enjoy singing along to the Christmas dinner of the Knights of Columbanus at the RDS in Dublin on Christmas Day. Photo: Dara Mac Dónaill

Lydia Pop with her daughter Evelyn Denisa Yudytha (5) at the Knights of Columbanus Christmas dinner at RDS in Dublin on Christmas Day. Photo: Dara Mac Dónaill

The guests were given a traditional three-course Christmas dinner and the children were given toys. The organizers are also preparing around 3,000 additional meals for distribution to other people in need in the city.

North of the border, St. Patrick’s Soup Kitchen in Belfast opens again on Christmas Day. “We had 50 last year, but expect double this year,” said coordinator Paul McCusker. The facility has a minibus for the day and provides elevators for many of those who want to participate.

Michael and Marie McCabe, Dublin, enjoy the Christmas dinner of the Knights of Columbanus on RDS in Dublin on Christmas Day. Photo: Dara Mac Dónaill

Walkinstown’s Walkeleles are chatting on Christmas Day at the Knights of Columbanus Christmas Dinner at the RDS in Dublin. Photo: Dara Mac Dónaill

The Christmas dinner was served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and was given to the children with a special visit to Santa Claus.

