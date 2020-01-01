advertisement

DALLAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Hundreds packed in Traver’s Auction House in Dallas Township with their eyes on the prize while antiques went to the auction block one by one.

“I find it exciting. To see some of these items and you think they are going for a lot of money and not so much. And some things do not even make you realize how valuable they are,” says Michele Davis of Nanticoke. “It’s exciting, you don’t really know. I just saw him get something for a slot machine, I wouldn’t have paid that much and he got a huge amount, so it’s insane.”

“Well, it looked like there was a lot of good stuff on sale and you have to travel to get good stuff,” says Jerry Shaheen of State College.

Auctions are held here on Tuesdays, but people here tell us that the auctioneer is saving special items for New Year’s Day and that’s why they come here from all over the state.

“Yes, he clearly gets a good crowd,” says Bill Davis of Nanticoke. “We come on Tuesday evenings all year round and the crowds are not nearly as close.”

“I think it works, it holds people and many auctioneers do that and they try to get some excitement, everyone has New Year’s Day,” adds Shaheen.

Some hope to run away with something that will motivate their goals for the new year.

“There is one piece of furniture here that goes perfectly into the house, so if we get the chance to get it for a good price, it will be exciting and start the new year and it gives my husband a reason to paint the house. I can paint the living room to match the couch, we do well, “says Michele Davis.

More information about the Traver auctions can be found here.

