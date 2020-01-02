advertisement

HONG KONG – Hong Kong police arrested about 400 people on New Year’s Day protests after what began as a peaceful pro-democracy march with tens of thousands splashed in chaotic scenes with police firing tear gas to disperse crowds.

The arrests total about 7,000 as protests in the city escalated in June over a now-drawn-out bill that would allow extradition to mainland China, and highlight the apparent lack of any progress toward ending the unrest.

Tension rose on Wednesday after several arrests were made in Wan Bar Chai district near a branch of the HSBC global banking group, which has been the target of angry protesters in recent weeks.

When clashes broke out, a large number of black-clad protesters rushed to the scene while other protesters formed human chains to provide them with various supplies including bricks, forcing police to bring their reinforcements.

Police then urged organizers to stop the march early, and crowds eventually dispersed like a cannon-water truck, and many riot police officers patrolled the streets late in the evening.

Jimmy Sham, one of the leaders of the Civil Rights Front who organized the march, criticized the police’s decision to have the crowd dispersed on such short notice and said they had arrested the protesters indiscriminately.

Police told media Thursday they had arrested 420 people during New Year’s Eve, most on New Year’s Day, with 287 of them in a sweep for illegal assembly, including a 12-year-old.

Police said they made the arrests only Wednesday after announcing the march’s organizers and gave enough time for the demonstrators to leave. Four officers were injured during the day, they said.

Organizers estimated that just over a million people attended the New Year’s Day march. Police put the number at 60,000 at its peak.

Over the months, protests have evolved into a wider movement demanding full democracy in the Chinese-ruled city and an independent investigation into complaints of police brutality. Police maintain that they act with restraint.

The arrests were also made on New Year’s Eve, when protesters briefly occupied a major street on the Kowloon Peninsula as crowds of thousands counted until midnight across the port of Victoria.

Some protesters say HSBC was complicit in actions by authorities against activists trying to raise money to support their campaign. The bank denies any involvement. (Reporting by Donny Kwok, Jessie Pang and Twinnie Siu Writing by Marius Zaharia and Mari Saito Editing by Robert Birsel)

