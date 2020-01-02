advertisement

A headless torso found in a remote cave in Idaho has been identified as belonging to a wild West priest who died a century ago.

Joseph Henry Loveless was last seen in 1916 shortly after escaping from prison where he was allegedly murdered by his second wife with an ax.

Some of his remains, wrapped in hessian and buried in a shallow grave, were discovered by a family hunting for darts in the Buffalo Caves near Dubois, Idaho, in 1979.

Twelve years later, a girl exploring the same cave found his mummified hand, and other limbs were discovered nearby.

But because his head was never set, for years the FBI remained upset about the identity of the dead man.

They can only determine that he was of European descent, had reddish brown hair and was about 40 years old.

However, forensic geneticists from Project DNA Doe, a group that uses DNA samples, forensic records and newspaper reports to identify dead strangers, are now able to confirm that the man was Beloved.

The outlaw was born to Mormon pioneers in Utah on December 3, 1870, and continued to abandon his first wife, Harriett Jane Savage.

Love then went to Idaho and became an assailant, counterfeiter and outlaw, using a series of nicknames and escaping prison several times.

On one occasion, he cut the bars of his cell with a saw that he had hidden in his shoes. Another escape involved escaping from a prison train.

Outlaw married Agnes Octavia Caldwell Loveless, who was subsequently killed on May 5, 1916.

A man named “Walt Cairns” was arrested for the killing, but the victim’s family told the newspapers at the time that he was actually Beloved, who then escaped from prison again and went up short.

