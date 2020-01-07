advertisement

It’s about connections.

This is what Surrey councilors Jack Hundial and Brenda Locke say about their new listing, called Surrey Connect.

While the pair, who both competed with Mayor Doug McCallum’s Safe Coalition before the 2019 road sharing, established an online presence for Surrey Connect (surreyconnect.org) about two months ago, Hundial said he thought that it was time to go public with it, “Especially after this budget vote.”

For her part, Locke said the two controversial council budget votes “were the highlights for us”.

“If there was a message we had when we started in 2018, it was that we really wanted to give residents their voice back in city hall,” she said.

“We wanted to let people feel that they were a part of this big, big city and this big, big building that we are going to do, and that has not happened.”

Moving forward, Hundial said, the new list hopes to give Surrey residents “hope there is an opportunity for a better future.”

“Of course with all the segregation we’ve seen in council this past year … it’s that Surrey doesn’t have to be a segregated community,” he said.

“It has to be a very united and very connected community and that’s what we hope to do is create that opportunity for a vision for a better future for a community that is linked together by different centers of the city, but also connected to various issues. “

He said part of that will go out and “connect” with the various city centers, conducting their public consultation and meeting residents “over the next 1,030 days until the next election.”

For now, Surrey Connect only consists of Locke and Hundial. Asked if they have spoken to anyone else in advice for the new roster, Locke said they have “absolutely sat down” and talked to councilors Steven Pettigrew and Linda Annis, the only Surrey First member.

As of Monday (Jan. 6), Pettigrew, who could not be reached for comment, would not join Surrey Connect.

“Because we’re independent, we all have our people working with him, so I think everyone wants to talk to their supporters,” Locke said, adding that they all occasionally become with votes.

But, Hundial said, “the door is open” for Pettigrew or others to join.

When asked if McCallum and his Surrey Secured Coalition advisers are aware of the new list, Hundial said he and Locke have not mentioned it to them.

“I don’t think it’s going to be a shock to them,” he said. “If you look at our voting patterns, you can see some natural lines going on in the council, not even about the police issue.”

However, Locke said she was not sure how the SSC members would react, as her departure from the coalition was not easily taken.

“I don’t know. You never know … He (McCallum) knows we’re not going back to the Surrey Safe Coalition, and they won’t invite us again.

Both Hundial and Locke said they both joined together before the Oct. 20, 2018 election, and well before the two joined the Safe Surrey Coalition.

The two were also part of the unanimous vote at the inaugural council meeting Nov. 5, 2018 that saw the council vote to withdraw from the RCMP contract.

“At that time, the mayor followed us vigorously to join his team,” Hundial said, adding that they had “name recognition” with Locke and his 25-plus years of service as a police officer.

“When we teamed up with Doug (McCallum), it was the idea that it was going to be a real coalition, and it seems that during that time, during that time, it wasn’t us who left, it was the coalition that kind of left us.”

In May, Pettigrew was the first SSC adviser to split from McCallum’s coalition. Locke followed suit in June, and Hundial split in July.

Locke criticized the mayor’s approach “off my street or on the highway.”

“I understand the mayor was clearly disappointed and he expected us to be consistent with everything he did and said, and we just couldn’t do it,” she said.

“It wasn’t what I thought I was there to do. It didn’t give me the opportunity to do my personal duty as a counselor.”

Since then, councilors who have been separated from the SSC and Annis have become more vocal about decisions for the council.

