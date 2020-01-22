advertisement

Humboldt Broncos bus crash survivor Ryan Straschnitzki and Olympian Hayley Wickenheiser will be in Surrey to play a hockey game for celebrities on February 1st.

The noon game Saturday will also include NHL alumni, B.C. Famous footballers, celebrities and “influencers” at the new North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex.

The friendly game will be played as a showcase event during Wickfest, or The Canadian Tire Wickenheiser World Women Hockey Festival, to run from January 30 through February 2. This is the second year the tournament will be held in Surrey, following its debut here in 2019.

Straschnitzki, who hails from Airdrie, Alta., Was among 13 injured young hockey players in 2018 when a truck driver blew through a stop sign and on the Saskatchewan junior team bus route. Sixteen others on the bus would die.

Now 20 years old, Straschnitzki underwent spinal surgery in Thailand last year, where doctors implanted an epidural stimulant into his back and a week later injected stem cells above and below the injury, in an effort to reverse some of the damage.

“It’s getting progressively harder and harder at the same time, which is good,” Straschnitzki told the Canadian Press in December. “They put me through a good sweat, doing some laps on the buildings. Good work.”

Straschnitzki said he felt all kinds of emotions when he took his first steps since climbing the Broncos hockey bus on April 6, 2018. “That gave me some kind of shock and definitely brought back many memories … (including) of all the sports activities that I was involved in ”

Wickfest is founded by Wickenheiser, a four-time Olympic gold medalist and inductee of the 2019 Hockey Hall of Fame. In 2018, she assumed the role of assistant director of player development for the NHL Toronto Maple Leaf.

During last year’s tour of Surrey, Wickenheiser hit the ice with young females for some fun and guidance.

• READ MORE, from February 2019: Hayley Wickenheiser says women’s hockey has “come a long way” at the Surrey event.

• READ MORE, from January 2019: New Wickfest hockey event in Surrey welcomes 800 girls for more than just games.

North Surrey’s new three-leaf arena was designed and built with inclusivity and access in mind. Features include ice-level entry from dry surfaces, and player boxes and penalty boxes made of clear lexicon, instead of the regular ball board, allowing ice hockey players a clear view of the ice from their plate. Also, removable benches in the player boxes allow the front players to stay on their nails when out of the ice.

• READ MORE: The New North Surrey Arena focuses on access, involvement.

Elsewhere, the City Pre-Hockey for Beginners program runs seasonally at the Surrey Sports & Leisure Complex, for those aged six and older. Participants learn how to maneuver a sled, shoot a pellet, and play fun games with an instructor. Registration details are posted on an Adapted Sports page at surrey.ca.

