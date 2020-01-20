advertisement

BEIJING – The head of a team of experts from the Chinese government said on January 20 that human-to-human transmission has been confirmed by the outbreak of a new corona virus, a development that opens up the possibility of faster and wider spread.

Team leader Zhong Nanshan, an expert on respiratory diseases, said two people in southern China’s Guangdong province intercepted the virus from family members, state media said. Some doctors have also tested positive for the virus, according to the China Daily newspaper.

The late evening announcement was the critical day when the authorities announced a significant increase in the number of confirmed cases to over 200, and Chinese leader Xi Jinping urged the government to take all possible steps to combat the outbreak.

“The recent outbreak of novel coronavirus pneumonia in Wuhan and elsewhere must be taken seriously,” said Xi in his first public statement on the crisis. “Party committees, governments, and relevant departments at all levels should focus on people’s lives and health.”

Xi’s statements were reported by the state television broadcaster CCTV at 7:00 p.m. Evening newscast.

The spread of viral pneumonia comes as the country enters its busiest travel season when millions of trains and planes board for the Lunar New Year holidays. The outbreak is believed to have started at the end of last month when people picked him up at a fresh food market in Wuhan, a city in central China.

Wuhan health officials said another 136 cases were confirmed in the city on Monday, bringing the total to 198. Three have died.

For the first time, other authorities also reported cases in other Chinese cities.

Five people in Beijing and 14 in Guangdong were also diagnosed with the new corona virus, CCTV reported on Monday evening. A total of seven suspected cases were found in other parts of the country, including in the provinces of Sichuan and Yunnan in the southwest and in Shanghai.

Zhong said the two people in Guangdong were not in Wuhan, but became ill after family members returned from the city.

A traveler is wearing a face mask as he walks outside Beijing Beijing train station on January 20, 2020. (Mark Schiefelbein / AP)

The outbreak has put other countries on alert as millions of Chinese travel to the Lunar New Year.

At least half a dozen countries in Asia and three US airports have started to examine incoming passengers from central China.

Since hundreds of people who have come into close contact with diagnosed patients have not fallen ill, the Wuhan City Health Commission believes that the virus cannot be easily transmitted between people.

China’s National Health Commission said experts rated the current outbreak as “preventable and manageable.”

“However, the source of the new type of coronavirus has not been found, we do not fully understand how the virus is transmitted, and the changes in the virus still need to be closely monitored,” said a Commission statement on Sunday.

Coronaviruses cause diseases ranging from the common cold to SARS or severe acute respiratory syndrome. At the end of 2002, SARS first infected people in southern China and spread to more than two dozen countries. Almost 800 people were killed. The Chinese government initially tried to cover up the severity of the SARS epidemic, but the cover-up was uncovered by a senior doctor.

“In the early days of SARS, reports were delayed and covered up,” said an editorial in the nationalist Global Times. “Something like this must not happen again in China.”

Xi instructed government agencies on Monday to immediately release information about the virus and deepen international cooperation.

The virus that caused the current outbreak differs from the previously identified Chinese scientists earlier this month. The first symptoms of the new coronavirus are fever, cough, chest tightness and shortness of breath.

Prevention recommendations such as wearing masks and washing hands were published on the Weibo social media platform, which is widely used in China. The state television broadcaster CCTV recommended staying warm, increasing physical activity, eating easily, and avoiding crowded places. Some people said they canceled their travel plans and stayed home for the new lunar year.

