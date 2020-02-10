advertisement

According to Human Rights Watch, plans to host a Formula 1 Grand Prix in Saudi Arabia would only help advance the process of “sportswear” in the Gulf state and legitimize the country’s repressive regime.

Proposals for a new Qiddiya racetrack outside of the capital, Riyadh, have been announced in the past few weeks and the racetrack may be ready for a race in 2023. The F1 is in talks with Saudi Arabia but will not comment on the proposed race. The fact that the track that former F1 driver Alex Wurz designed according to FIA Grade 1 is being built suggests that a deal is not far away.

A Formula E round is already underway in Saudi Arabia, and the Gulf Kingdom has recently increased its sporting activities considerably.

The global heavyweight fight between Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr. in December took place in a purpose-built arena near the capital. The Spanish Super Cup was held at the 62,000-seat King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah and next month it will be recognized as the richest horse in the world. The race, the Saudi Cup, will be valued at $ 20 million discharged. The state’s sovereign wealth fund is reported to be in “advanced” talks for a £ 340m (€ 396m) takeover of Newcastle United Premier League club.

With increasing investment in sport, Saudi Arabia has a human rights record that Amnesty International has described as “heinous”, and Human Rights Watch director Minky Worden insisted that F1 must seriously reconsider its position.

“There is no evidence that F1 has improved conditions there in a place that seriously suppresses human rights,” she said. “On the contrary, there is ample evidence that F1’s presence has worsened and conditions worsened.”

Formula 1 has already received considerable criticism of racing in Bahrain and Azerbaijan. “According to our on-site investigations in Bahrain and Azerbaijan, the arrival of Formula 1 has resulted in abuse and has not improved human rights conditions,” said Worden. “There is a wealth of evidence that F1 has violated its human rights commitment (made in 1995) by traveling to these countries, overlooking human rights violations and taking no action to improve them.”

Anthoy Josua’s rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr. took place in Riyadh. Photo: Richard Heathcote / Getty

A spokesman for Formula 1, however, defended the sports record. “Formula One has worked hard for decades to set positive trends wherever it drives, including economic, social and cultural benefits,” said a statement. “We take our responsibility for human rights very seriously and make this position clear to every race organizer and host country. We believe that working with countries and giving citizens the opportunity to participate in global sports and entertainment events is a driving force. “

In recent years, Saudi Arabia has implemented reforms that have allowed women to comply with the strict and discriminatory laws on male guardianship, and Saudi woman Aseel Al-Hamad has a Renault F1 car at the 2018 French Grand Prix in Driving a car However, it has not been announced that some of the activists who campaign for women’s permission to drive will remain in Saudi Arabia.

“There are real reforms and HRW recognizes them, but they also mask persistent oppression and major sporting events also mask persistent oppression,” said Worden. “F1 should not reach agreement with Saudi Arabia until it meets women rights activists who have been detained and tortured in detention.

“As part of its inspection visit, F1 should ask to visit these women – Loujain al-Hathloul, Samar Badawi, Nassima al-Sadah and Nouf Abdulaziz – and ask for their release.”

In December, Rory McIlroy refused to take part in the European Tour, Saudi International, which is due to take place later this month.

Race hosting fees are one of the three largest sources of income for the F1. However, the most recent contracts with European racetracks like Spa in Belgium and the British Silverstone have given reduced tariffs to ensure that they stay on the F1 calendar. The reported $ 50 million fee to host a race in Saudi Arabia would mean a significant return to cover the financial deficits elsewhere.

F1 is also believed to be close to signing a worldwide sponsorship deal with Saudi Arabian state-owned oil company Aramco, which has an annual volume of £ 50m (€ 58m). In a recent report by Richard Heede of the Climate Accountability Institute, Aramco was topped the list of companies that have been responsible for the highest emissions of fossil fuels since 1965. F1 has recently committed to being carbon neutral by 2030, including trying to reduce the use of fossil fuels.

However, Warden warned that doing business in Saudi Arabia was not only of financial importance. “F1 has to wonder whether Saudi murder’s murder and dismemberment of Jamal Khashoggi (Washington Post journalist) is in line with press freedom values,” she said. “It is a straightforward matter because Saudi Arabia has admitted to the murder.”

The Guardian contacted the Saudi authorities about this article, but declined to comment. – Guardian

