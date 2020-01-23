advertisement

After the collaboration between Human Made and Adidas Pharrell last year, the Japanese streetwear label is launching the classic Stan Smith sneaker from Three Stripes and is launching it this weekend.

The classic tennis sneaker, previewed through the brand’s Instagram account, retains most of the details fans are used to, including the low-cut white leather upper and signature green accents on the heel and tongue. What makes this pair stand out is the human-made heart logo, which is embroidered on the lateral side together with the three-stripe logo on the middle part. The look is rounded off by a classic rubber outsole.

adidas Originals by human Made® 2020 年 1 月 25 日 (土) 11 時 よ り HUMAN MADE®︎ オ ン ラ イ ン ス ト ア に て, Adidas Originals と HUMAN Made® の コ ラ ボ レ ー シ ョ ン ス ニー カ ー を 先行 発 売 致 し ま す.ハ ー ト の ア イ コ ン が 特 徴 の ス タ ン ス All rights reserved. HUMAN MADE 1928 The Stan Smith HUMAN MADE® shoe will be available online for the first time on Saturday, January 25th, at 11:00 a.m. It will be released on Thursday, January 30th, at 11 a.m. in the HUMAN MADE® 1928 branches 土 (11) 11 ： ： HUMAN MADE® ONLINE STORE 2020 年 1 月 30 日 (木) 11 ： ： HUMAN MADE® 1928 京都売 府 HUMAN MADE® 1928 京都 府 弁 慶 石 石 56 1928 – 1 TEL 075-744-6225 – 12: 00 – 20: 00 土 土 祝 11: 00 祝 20: 00 2020 年 1 月 30 日 (木) の営 業 11: 00〜20: 00 2020 年 1 月 30 日 (木) の STAN SMITH HUMAN MADE® の の 発 売 売 売 た た は 、 オ ン は は j オ の は は は は は は の は はは は は は は は は は は は は は は は は は は は は は は は は は は 【Date】 January 25 (SA) 11 a.m .: Human Made® ︎ Online Shop January 30 (Thu) 11 a.m .: Human Made® ︎ 1928 【Sales method】 Human Made® 1928 1928 Bldg. 1F 56 Benkeiishicho Nakagyo-ku Kyoto-shi Kyoto Business hours: Mo-Fr 12: 00 ~ 20: 00 Sa-Su, holidays 11: 00 ~ 20 : 00 January 30th (Thu), an online raffle will be held, the order of the unit determine protrusion. If you would like to apply, please apply within the deadline on the NEWS page “HUMAN MADE® 1928 Lottery Notice” at www.humanmade.jp

The man-made x Adidas Stan Smith.

According to the Instagram post mentioned above, the product “Human Made x Adidas Stan Smith” will be exclusively released this Saturday in the stores of Human Made. This is followed by an online publication on January 30th. Retail prices are set at JPY 15,000.

