A man was killed in his apartment when a ton of a metal plate crashed into his building after an explosion at a chemical plant more than three kilometers away blew rubble through the air.

The incident occurred in the Spanish region of Catalonia on Tuesday evening, January 14, around 6.40 p.m. when the IQOXE plant in Tarragona exploded and a fireball and clouds of smoke rose into the sky.

Two workers in the factory were also killed in the explosion, and eight are said to have been injured.

Check out the CCTV footage of the explosion below:

The factory – one of several in La Canonja’s Petrochemical Park – produced ethylene oxide (used to make antifreeze, pesticides and sterilizers) and propylene oxide, both of which are highly flammable.

The 59-year-old man, who only El Pais called Sergio, was killed when a one-ton metal plate (122 x 165 x 3 cm) flew into the Plaça García Lorca housing development in nearby Torreforta and the apartment it caused him to drop on Sergio while he was in his bedroom. He was alone at the time after his wife and grandchild went for a walk.

It is believed that the piece of metal was a plate, possibly the reactor lid that was thrown into the air when the plant’s reactor exploded. According to Antonia Mora, the local resident, “it was like a bomb”.

Laura Paño, who was working in the nearby town of Vilaseca at the time of the explosion, said to El Pais:

Suddenly the front door flew open and the glass on the windows began to tremble. Everyone hurried outside because they thought something had happened there. We didn’t hear any noise. The first thing you think is that there has been an earthquake.

The explosion was reported in an area of ​​the factory that only opened last year after an investment of around 10 million euros.

Videos soon appeared online when the fire raged. Al Jazeera reported that more than 20 fire engines, 11 emergency vehicles, and a helicopter participated in the incident.

While there were immediate public safety concerns, Catalan Prime Minister Quim Torra told local reporters that no toxic substance had been detected in the air.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s office also said he had contacted the Catalan authorities and the government was ready to “provide the necessary assistance in response to this serious incident, which has resulted in several injuries and significant property damage”.

