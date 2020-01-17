advertisement

Hulu gives a little insight and a release date for the streamer project by “The Favorite” writer Tony McNamara.

Here is Tony McNamara, the creator of The Great, about his upcoming comedy directed at Catherine the Great:

“On one level, she’s Catherine the Great, who marries Peter the Great (Peter the Great’s son), and that’s a great story,” McNamara said during the television Critics Association’s series of discussions. “On another, rather contemporary level, it’s about a woman who marries the wrong person and then has to ask:” What do I do? Am I killing him? “

The joke made everyone laugh at the TCA 2020 Winter Press Tour in Pasadena on Friday morning, but it also serves as an apt descriptor of the Hulu series, which premiered on May 15, Nicholas Hoult discusses the show, which provides a comedic glimpse into the rise of Catherine the Great (Fanning) will offer in the late 18th century, and describes her relationship with her husband Peter (Hoult), the Emperor of Russia.

Historic costume dramas are invariably popular – HBO released drama “Catherine the Great” last year – but “The Great” isn’t interested in following in the footsteps of a show. Although “The Great” focuses on a real political figure, Hulu has described the show as a “genre-critical, anti-historical” show that will have a strictly comedic focus.

The real reign of Peter III was short; Rumor has it that his death was due to a conspiracy led by his wife, Catherine the Great, and Hulus “The Great” is not afraid to mock the unpopular Russian emperor. The TCA trailer of the series lambastes Hoult’s character as a feeble-minded and inappropriate ruler whose wife is suffocated by their marriage.

While Fanning previously portrayed historical characters in historical dramas such as Mary Shelly (2017), the comedic inclination of “The Great” was a new experience for the actress. She noted that she focused less on researching the true exploits of Catherine the Great and relied primarily on McNamara’s writings to offer the Russian empress an original, humorous twist.

“We are proud to be historically incorrect, so there is room for experimentation,” said Fanning during the TCA panel. “You can see so many oil paintings by someone, but they probably didn’t look like it, so it doesn’t help me as much as the script does to capture the character Tony created, her essence, and her journey.”

Check out the new teaser “The Great”:

