Hugo Weaving, who embodied the Ying to Keanu Reeves Yang in the original Matrix trilogy by playing the film’s antagonist, Agent Smith, will not return in the upcoming fourth film to repeat his role.

The news came out when the actor spoke on Timeout.com. He explained the reason for his inability to interpret the role as a planning conflict with a piece in which he had already been involved.

Weaving, who is currently working on a piece entitled The Visit, provided information about what had happened. He admitted that Lana Wachowski offered him the role of returning in a difficult time. “It is unfortunate, but actually I had this offer (The Visit) and then came the offer from” The Matrix “.

Hugo went on to say that he knew the project would take place, but due to the lack of clear dates and timeframes, it turned out that it would not work when a work plan finally came out, director Lana Wachowski.

“… so I knew it happened, but I had no date. I thought I could do both, and it took eight weeks to get the dates right – I held back to accept (a role in” The Visit “during this time. I had contact with (director) Lana Wachowski, but in the end she decided that the data would not work. So we sorted the data and changed her mind. They do it without me Ahead.

Although this is disappointing news for fans who were thrilled to see most of the original casts returning; Another question that needs to be asked is how does the lack of weaving affect a possible part of Agent Smith in history.

Weaving’s game seems to have played a role in Wachowski’s thoughts, but it may also be that they ultimately decided to take a different direction with the story as a whole.

We can expect to see The Matrix 4 in theaters on May 21, 2021.

