Hugo Weaving has confirmed that he will not join the cast of the new film ‘Matrix’.

Agent Smith would probably be the most famous character of Hugo Weaving, apart from Lord Elrond in the film “The Lord of the Rings”. But whether the character appears again in the series or not, he will not be played by the Australian actor.

Weaving said in an interview with Time Out that he was unable to return due to scheduling conflicts.

When asked if he was involved in the aftermath, the actor replied: “I’m not, no …”

He continued: “‘The Matrix’ is a very different story.

“It’s unfortunate, but actually I got this offer [for the new London play” The Visit “] and then the offer came from” The Matrix “, so I knew it was happening but I didn’t had no dates.

“I thought [I] could do both and it took eight weeks to determine that the dates would work – I waited to accept [a role in” The Visit “during this period]. I was in contact with [ ] Lana Wachowski, but in the end she decided that the dates weren’t going to work.

“So we sorted out the dates, and then she sort of changed her mind. They’re moving on without me.”

Weaving also spoke to Time Out about his departure from the MCU behind Red Skull in “ Captain America ”. The character reappeared in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Endgame’ but played by another actor.

“I loved playing this Red Skull character – it was a lot of fun,” said Weaving. “We were all forced to sign for three photos: I thought [Red Skull] probably wouldn’t come back in” Captain America “but he might come back as a villain in” The Avengers “.

“By that time, they had postponed the contracts we had agreed to and therefore the money they offered me for” The Avengers “was much less than what I had gotten for the very first one, and c was for two films. And the promise when we signed the contracts for the first time, the money was increasing every time. They said, “It’s just a voice job, it’s not a big deal. “.

“In fact, I found it impossible to negotiate with them through my agent. And I didn’t really want to do it that much. But I would have.”

“ The Matrix 4 ” welcomes the return of Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith in the franchise, joined by Neil Patrick Harris, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jonathon Groff and Jessica Henwick. Lana Wachowski directs.

It should be released in theaters on May 21, 2021.

