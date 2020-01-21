advertisement

Weaving’s Agent Smith is one of the main characters of “The Matrix”.

“Matrix Reloaded”

Larry Dale Gordon / Warner Bros. / Village Roadshow / Kobal / Shutterstock

Warner Bros.’s official announcement about the next sequel to “Matrix” (the film has no title, but will be the fourth feature in the series) included confirmation that the series stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss have become their legendary roles would return. A “Matrix” film would be nothing without the participation of Neo and Trinity. The same goes for Agent Smith, the villain in the original trilogy, famous for Hugo Weaving. Agent Smith is one of the key characters in “The Matrix”, so it seemed reasonable for fans to expect the character to appear in the upcoming fourth film. Unfortunately weaving will not be involved in the project. The actor confirmed Time Out London that he would suspend Matrix 4 due to scheduling problems with his visit to “The Visit”.

“It’s unfortunate, but actually I had this offer (for” The Visit “) and then” The Matrix “came, so I knew it was happening, but I had no appointments,” said Weaving. “I thought I could do both, and it took eight weeks to get the data right. I held back to accept (a role in “The Visit” during that time). I got in touch with (director) Lana Wachowski, but in the end she decided that the data would not work. So we sorted the data and she changed her mind. They are driving it on without me. “

It is quite possible that Agent Smith will appear with another actor in “Matrix 4” (rumored to be a plot of recent versions of the trilogy characters, including Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as a young Morpheus), but Weaving’s absence can certainly be felt. Former Matrix star Jada Pinkett Smith returns alongside franchise newcomers Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt and Eréndira Ibarra for the next film. Warner Bros. has already scheduled a theatrical release for the film on May 21, 2021.

Weaving’s National Theater production of “The Visit” runs from January 31 to May. The weaving takes place alongside Leslie Manville in Tony Kushner’s update to the play by Friedrich Dürrenmatt. Production of The Matrix is ​​expected to begin in February.

