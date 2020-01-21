advertisement

One of the most memorable elements of the original Matrix movie – apart from the slow-motion bullet-dodges, the protagonists dressed in black trench coats and the incredible special effects and fight scenes – were the menacing agents in their suits and ties. Staring without words (usually) from black sunglasses, one agent in particular Neo bedeviled through the film, with his icy “MISSSS-ter Anderson” grin. That was, of course, Neo’s archenemy that Agent Smith portrayed so brilliantly by Hugo Weaving – who unfortunately has just revealed that he will not appear in the highly anticipated fourth Matrix movie that is being made and is on its way to launch in 2021.

Speaking with Time Out London, Weaving was blunt when he talked about whether he would be part of the cast (“It’s not me, no”) but he also added an intriguing one. He was actually almost a part of the cast of the film, for which Lana Wachowski returns as director. The stumbling block was Weaving’s acceptance of an offer to become a member of the cast of The Visit by Swiss playwright Friedrich Dürrenmatt at the National Theater in London.

“It’s a shame, but actually I had this offer and then the offer came from The Matrix, so I knew it happened, but I had no dates,” Weaving told the outlet. “I thought (I) could do both … I was in contact with Lana Wachowski, but in the end she decided that the dates wouldn’t work. So we sorted the dates and then she changed her mind. They go on without me. “

Of course, just because Weaving does not appear in the next Matrix movie does not mean that someone else playing the character could not appear in his place. Especially since there is a chatter that this film gives us younger versions of the main characters such as Neo, Trinity and Morpheus – in which case another actor who plays a younger Agent Smith would work fine (but perhaps that would imply the avatar) such as “agents “in the matrix itself age like people?).

Anyway, regarding the information about the film, view our earlier report here. Warner bros. has said the film will be released on May 21, 2021, and Keanu Reeves, as well as Carrie-Anne Moss, will return to portray Neo and Trinity respectively.

Image source: Melinda Sue Gordon / Warner Bros / Village Roadshow / Kobal / Shutterstock

