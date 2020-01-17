advertisement

Jose Mourinho gave no details when asked when Hugo Lloris could be back at Tottenham after the goalkeeper returned to training this week.

Lloris has been without a cruel elbow injury since Spurs lost to Brighton and Hove Albion in October.

Hugo Lloris suffered an injury to Brighton and Hove Albion in October. – Getty Images

The French goalkeeper has not played for Mourinho, who replaced Mauricio Pochettino in November, but appears to be approaching his first appearance under the Portuguese leadership.

Tottenham posted on Twitter on Friday that Lloris has returned to training with the first team, and Mourinho hopes his absence will end next month.

“I said [you] a month ago, February. So, the normal is February. If you ask me in late February or early February, I’m going early at this moment,” said Mourinho to a media conference.

“Things are going well. He’s regaining his confidence, he’s training, so I’d say he’s one of our new players in the January transfer window.”

A new player that Spurs has already hired is midfielder Gedson Fernandes, who received an 18-month loan from Benfica with a purchase option.

Fernandes will make his debut when Tottenham visits Watford on Saturday. “This weekend, you can expect him to be included in the team, whether or not he started, but certainly the team,” added Mourinho.

“When you get players in January, it’s usually because you need it. And we need it because we’ve lost important players for a long time, so we need his contribution. Young player, yes, is in a new one Country arrived, yes, but at the same time. ” Sometimes he has experience playing for a large club.

“He has already played major games, for example Bayern Munich and Galatasaray away in the Champions League and in the quarter-finals of the Europa League. So he is used to a high level of stress, pressure and responsibility.

“He’s a kid who can play different positions in midfield, even far to the right when we need it. We have him for his multi-functionality.”

“It is, as I called it, a special loan. It is not a three-month loan and goodbye. [It is a one and a half year loan when it has time to develop and who knows if it does not.” Remain some years here. “

