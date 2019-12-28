advertisement

Convention often offers a less colorful route map to a destination. Hugo Keenan has taken a somewhat more careful sporting path than strictly adhering to the white lines of rugby, but this has certainly not hindered his development.

Football had priority up to the age of 17 before it managed to get a place on the Blackrock College Senior Cup team. He had no reason to regret this change in affiliation. On Saturday, he will compete against Leinster in a Guinness Pro14 duel with Munster in Thomond Park, marking his sixth and seventh start of the season.

It would be an exaggeration to assume that he would have avoided a potentially lucrative career in England, but football was his first love. He played for Mount Merrion Boys in the Dublin District and Schoolboy League (DDSL), switched between the Premier and Major divisions and played in midfield before settling in the middle half as he grew older.

This panoramic vision of a pitch and the ability to rise from the ground could easily be transferred to rugby, especially when switching from wing to full-back. He really enjoyed his days with Mount Merrion Boys and was able to get some advice from his uncle Keith Dignam.

Keenan said, “Yes, so he would have played for Shamrock Rovers, Shelbourne and UCD, he was a brilliant football player and he played against Everton once.” Dignam – the UCD’s first scholarship holder – was a member of the college team that played the defeated Shamrock Rovers 2-1 after a repeat in the 1984 FAI Cup final, thereby qualifying for the European Cup Winners’ Cup.

The students moved in the first round to Howard Kendalls Everton, a club that had the remarkable talents of Neville Southall, Kevin Ratcliffe, Gary Stevens, Peter Reid, Trevor Steven, Andy Gray and Irish international Kevin Sheedy and Graham Sharp.

Hugo Keenan in the ice bath after the Rugby Seven Olympic qualifier against Germany in July. Photo: Billy Stickland / Inpho

The college prevailed 0-0 in front of 9,000 fans in Tolka Park and only lost 1-0 to a sharp goal in the second leg at Goodison Park. Everton won both the European Cup Winners’ Cup and the then First Division in England this season. Keenan continued: “His sons (Dignam) are both very good footballers. My cousin Mark plays for the first UCD team in the Airtricity League.

“Yes, I only played (football) with Mount Merrion (Boys) until I was about 17 years old. In the first, second and third year I was in the lower ranks (rugby teams) at school. I never got close to the first team and always focused on football. It wasn’t until the fifth year that I started to focus on rugby.

“You want to make the SCT team in Blackrock, so I stopped playing soccer in my last year and just focused on it (rugby). That’s how it started (in rugby) and I made Leinster under 19. Unfortunately, I haven’t played football since then. “

A member of the Irish Under-20 team – his teammates included James Ryan, Andrew Porter, Max Deegan, Jacob Stockdale, Jimmy O’Brien and Conor O’Brien – who reached the 2016 Junior World Cup final before beating hosts England He lost the Leinster Academy, but was then promoted to the Ireland Sevens squad, from which he became a central and integral player.

The 23-year-old was part of the core group – he participated in 12 tournaments from 2017 to 2017 – which made the squad qualified for the Elite World Sevens series. He admitted: “Sevens has highlighted me internationally at a time when I (Leinster) would probably not have taken so many pictures. It was about improving skills that I wanted to improve.

“You have so many complications on the ball; over, come on, everything has to be right with Sevens. It was great for me. “With Leinster’s contingent for the Ireland World Cup missing at the start of the season, Keenan was excellent in the number 15 jersey and will endeavor to continue this form over the weekend.

Keenan in action for the Sevens team. Photo: Billy Stickland / Inpho

As a wing in school and at the level of minors, he prefers a full-back, where “you get a little more space. I always saw myself as a full-back, but under 20 Jack Power or Joey Carbery was in school, so I was always pushed into the wing. I was always happy to be there, to play and to join the starting team, but yes, definitely a fullback. “

He found Rob Kearney generous with time and help, including Jordan Larmour, when the three players tried to push each other to improve standards. Keenan was pleased with the opportunities that have been offered to him so far this season. “I had a few injuries last season, so it’s very important for me to stay injury free. Hopefully I can keep raising my hand and putting as much pressure on Jordan and Rob as I can. “

His only previous experience with Thomond Park has been to play against Munster Development for the Irish U20 team “when the stadium was empty. The guys told me it was so hard to play in Thomond, the crowd was always pretty loud and hostile. I am sure they will try to get into my head.

“You just have to ignore it and keep going, and I think once you’re done with the game, everything else doesn’t matter.” It is a theory that is rigorously checked. Keenan was one of Leinster’s outstanding players in the Pro14 this season, a claim he would like to confirm again next Saturday.

