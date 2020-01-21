advertisement

A record holder who has become the youngest woman to ski solo from the coast of Antarctica to the South Pole will tell a Dunfermline audience about his adventures.

Mollie Hughes, 29, will speak at an event hosted by the Royal Scottish Geographical Society (RSGS) next month.

After 58 days of skiing alone in white sails, stormy winds and temperatures reaching minus 45 ° C, Mollie reached the pole on January 10.

The adventurer and motivational speaker, who was born in Devon and now lives in Edinburgh, started her world record attempt on November 13 at Hercules Inlet in West Antarctica and has skied a total of 702 miles.

She said, “It’s a surreal feeling.

“I can’t really believe I did it. I knew it would be difficult, but it was an exceptionally difficult experience, especially in the first two weeks when I had a hard time going through the white veil. It really tested my resilience, especially since I was alone, but I managed to get through and keep going.

“I feel very fortunate that I haven’t had a major disaster knowing what can happen under these difficult conditions.

“Christmas day away from my girlfriend and family was also difficult, as was my Spotify which needed to be restarted after 30 days, which was obviously not possible.”

Originally hoping to reach the South Pole on New Years Day, her quest was almost derailed by extreme weather conditions in the first two weeks, but Molly struggled to pull a 16-stone sled and ski alone between 10 and 12 hours per day.

To maintain her energy level, she consumed about 4,500 calories per day, more than double the average daily amount for a woman, with her favorites, including Snickers bars and freeze-dried spaghetti, which was her Christmas dinner. .

Despite this, she lost more than two stones during her expedition.

She holds the world record from former Icelandic keeper Vilborg Gissuradottir, who completed the challenge in 2013 at the age of 32.

This feat means that Hughes now holds two world records. In 2017, aged 26, she became the youngest person in the world to climb the north and south sides of Mount Everest.

Mike Robinson, CEO of RSGS, said, “We are delighted that Mollie will speak on behalf of the RSGS so soon after his return from his expedition.

“She joins a remarkable group of great adventurers who did the same after their heroic exploits.

“Mollie visited our offices before leaving for Antarctica to seek inspiration, advice and approval for her expedition. She took one of our RSGS exploration flags with her, so we can’t wait to see a picture of it flying proudly over the most southerly point on Earth. “

Hughes will lecture at Dunfermline High School at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5. Tickets are available at the door.

