advertisement

Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller each had a goal and an assist, and Jacob Markstrom finished with 36 saves as the Vancouver Canucks leading the Pacific Division jumped to the early four-goal lead and passed in a 6-2 victory over the visiting Nashville Predators on Monday night. .

Quinn Hughes finished with three assists for Vancouver to become the second rookie defenseman in NHL history to record four games with three assists in a season. Ray Bourque made it for the Boston Bruins in 1979-80.

Zack MacEwen, Brandon Sutter, Jordie Benn and Jake Virtanen also scored goals, and Adam Gaudette and Troy Stecher each added two assists for the Canucks, who snapped a four-game losing streak while winning their 10th in 11 games. past them at home.

advertisement

Craig Smith and Mikael Granlund scored for Nashville. Pekka Rinne, making his first start in four games, stopped just 13 of 17 shots before retiring early in the second period. Juuse Saros took over and finished with 13 saves on 15 hits.

Vancouver dominated the first period, taking the lead 3-0. MacEwen opened the scoring with his second goal of the season with a quick wrist shot from the right circle under Rinne’s glove at 7:06.

Sutter made it 2-0 with a power play goal at 12:44, redirecting Pettersson’s pass from the right circle inside the left gate for his seventh goal of the season. Benn followed with his first goal of the season on a left-footed kick, ahead of a Rinne play and inside the left post at 13:51.

The Canucks increased their lead to 4-0 just 58 seconds into the second period when Alexander Edler’s left-footed shot went wide of Pettersson, who was in front of the net. Pettersson’s 24th goal of the season followed Rinne.

Nashville reduced the deficit to 4-2 on goals 66 seconds away in the middle period. Smith got his first in the power play, relying on a rematch of a Roman Josi shot for his 13th goal of the season. Granlund followed with an attack by a Dante Fabbro shot from an open, wide open right of the net for his 13th mark.

Miller extended Vancouver’s lead to 5-2 near the end of the period with his 22nd goal of the season, redirecting Hughes’ shot past Saros. Virtanen made it 6-2 early in the third with a power play of the game, firing a shot from the top of the right circle across the Saros pads for his 16th goal of the season.

– Starting the media level

advertisement