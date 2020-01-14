advertisement

A huge sinkhole swallowed a bus and pedestrians in northwest China, caused an explosion, killed six people and left four missing, the state media said Tuesday.

The footage showed people at a bus stop running from the collapsing street as the vehicle soared and sank into the ground.

Chinese rescuers preparing to lift a bus after a street collapses in Xining, northwest China’s Qinghai Province. Image: STR / AFP

Several people disappeared into the sinkhole as they spread, including a child. The incident also triggered an explosion inside the hole, as the video showed.

Sinkholes are not unknown in China, where they are often blamed for construction work and the country’s rapid pace of development.

The incident occurred on Monday at 5:30 p.m. local time in Xining, the capital of Qinghai Province.

media_camera A huge sinkhole swallowed by passersby and a public bus in northwest China, the state media reported on January 14th. Image: STR / AFP

According to the official Xinhua news agency, a search and rescue operation involving more than 1,000 people and 30 vehicles was underway. An investigation into the cause has been initiated.

Video footage released by the state broadcaster CGTN showed a person being pulled out of the hole by rescue workers.

The collapse left an 80 square meter pit on the street in front of a hospital.

The 16 injured have been hospitalized and are in a stable condition, Xinhua added, citing a local emergency official.

An earlier report pointed out that 10 people were missing, but according to Xinhua, four were not reported.

This photo shows Chinese rescuers watching a bus being lifted out after a street collapse in Xining, northwest China’s Qinghai Province. Image: STR / AFP

In 2016, at least three people fell into a huge sinkhole in central Henan Province, which swallowed part of the street and passersby.

An initial investigation found that the collapse may have been caused by water pipes buried under the street that broke due to the rain.

Five people died in 2013 when a 10 meter wide sinkhole opened at the gates of an industrial area in Shenzhen.

Originally released as Huge sinkhole swallows bus, kills six

