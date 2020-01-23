advertisement

More than 10 firefighters attacked a huge fire at a waste recycling center overnight.

The fire, which involved approximately 50 tonnes of waste paper, started at the Biffa waste management site in Coalville.

At its peak, 11 crews from Coalville, Ashby, Castle Donington, West Station Shepshed Leicester and Melbourne were involved in the fight against the flames, reports Leicestershire Live.

An aerial ladder platform from the Leicester fire station fought the fire from above, which saw flames shooting 50 feet into the air.

A spokesman for the Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that there were no injuries in the fire, which started shortly after 6.30 p.m. Tuesday January 21, despite the presence of the service ambulance due to the size of the fire.

They said, “The teams are still fighting the fire – there is about 50 tonnes of bonded waste paper involved.”

The fire was in a recycling center

(Image: Leicester Mercury / Chris Gordon)

A Biffa spokesperson said, “We can confirm that a fire started at our Coalville plant last night around 6:40 p.m.

“Due to the size of the fire, a number of fire trucks went to the site and the fire was successfully brought under control.

“No one was injured on or near the scene.

“We are currently working alongside the authorities to investigate the source of the fire and assess the damage to the premises.”

The incident saw the water company Severn Trent issue a statement advising customers that the water pressure may be low or slightly discolored.

Shortly before 9 p.m., Judi Peatfield, who lives in the area, said the fire appeared to be under control.

She said: “At its peak, it was a big fire and there was a lot of noise; shards and cracklings and sparks were rising in the air.

“It seems to be mostly under control now, but there is still a strong smell of smoke in the air.”

A spokesman for the Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said at the time: “The fire was first reported at 6.37pm.

No one was injured in the incident

(Image: Leicester Media Online)

“Eleven firefighters from Coalville, Leicester, Loughborough and elsewhere are fighting the fire.

“The fire is in a large warehouse in the Biffa recycling center at Snibston Drive.

“The fire started in a bailer on the ground floor.

“The aerial platform is used to fight the fire. Three sprinkler jets are used and water carriers are sent to the scene.”

