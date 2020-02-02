advertisement

January came and went without Sony announcing the long-awaited PlayStation Meeting 2020 event that many people think will take place in February 2020. According to reports, the console would be revealed early this month, which is not feasible at the moment, as invitations have not yet been sent. With that in mind, our best guess for the unveiling of the PS5 seems to be at the end of February.

Although Sony is not ready to share press event invitations, we’ve seen a lot of evidence suggesting that Sony is getting ready to announce the new console, including new trademark documentation that Sony has submitted to the regulators prior to the official launch of the console . . And we now have a brand new leak that seems to reveal more details about the most important feature of Sony’s new PlayStation 5 hardware.

Both the Xbox Series X and PS5 have the same core CPU and GPU components and offer comparable performance. But Sony can have an advantage over the Xbox when it comes to storage speed, although both devices have fast solid-state drives.

Neither Microsoft nor Sony have told fans how much built-in storage each console will have. But Sony has revealed that it is reconsidering the way game installations work to free up as much storage space as possible – for example, if you are only interested in multiplayer gaming, you can only do the multiplayer part of a game. At the same time, the new consoles provide richer graphics and gaming experiences and support the PS5 drives of 100 GB. It will therefore not surprise you that future PS5 games take up more storage space than PS4 titles.

A leak a few days ago suggested that the PS5 development kits used by top developers have 1 TB SSDs on board, which may be an indication of the minimal storage of the final versions of the new PlayStation. Separately, a report said that Sony is working on offering as much as 2 TB storage.

Although SSDs are becoming more affordable, they are still much more expensive than HDDs and Sony will have to find the right balance. Gamers will want a lot of fast storage on the console, but the console cannot be too expensive or it can send gamers to the Xbox Series X.

A while ago we discovered that Samsung may have made new SSDs for consoles and gaming computers. These are from the NVMe PCIe 4.0 variant and Samsung has just unveiled such a device, the 980 EVO Pro that was announced at CES. It is a device that supports blazing fast sequential speeds of up to 6500 MB / s (reading) and 5000 MB / s (writing). The 980 Pro has a capacity of up to 1 TB.

Meanwhile, the Dutch blog LetsGoDigital has found trademarks for three SSD-related Samsung devices, including Unstoppable Speed, NVMe SSD 980 EVO and NVMe SSD 980 QVO. The name of Samsung is not found anywhere in the documentation filed with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO), but the names are giveaways where we look at Samsung products.

“Unstoppable Speed” seems something that Samsung would like to brag about when it comes to storage on certain devices, especially game platforms. The NVMe SSD 980 QVO disc sounds familiar because Samsung mentioned it in mid-October when he shared the SSD route map for QLC NAND and 96-layer 3D NAND, as AnandTech reported at the time. But Samsung did not provide any firm details at the time:

Samsung also mentioned the 860 QVO SATA and 980 QVO NVMe client stations. Because these names do not fit into the OEM SSD naming scheme from Samsung, we assume that these are new retail products, but Samsung has not yet shared release plans.

Without release schedules or detailed technical specifications, it is difficult to assess the state of Samsung’s QLC efforts, but the large number of models makes it clear that Samsung sees QLC NAND as a very important part of their storage portfolio in the future.

LetsGoDigital speculates that it is unlikely that the PS5 will pack up more expensive 980 EVO disks. Instead, the 980 QVO models from Samsung will probably equip the consoles, which could explain why Samsung has postponed their introduction and is now only a trademark. The 980 QVO can be considerably cheaper than the 980 EVO, which should help Sony keep the price tag of the PS5 on the rumored $ 499.99.

Image source: Jensen / Epa / REX / Shutterstock

