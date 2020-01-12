advertisement

A huge pothole in Derby caused more than £ 1,000 of damage to a young Derby couple’s brand new car.

Shaun Tippet said he was driving on Kedleston Road when his six-month-old Audi A3 passed a large pothole.

He said there was “no way” that he could have avoided it because there was a car coming the other way.

Tippett said the vehicle suffered £ 1,200 damage in the incident on Saturday 14 December.

The 25-year-old Audi technician said he had to replace the tire, the wheel alloy and have the wheel alignment checked because “it does not drive in a straight line”.

Tippett said the car was owned by his 23-year-old fiancé, Angie.

The car, which costs £ 22,000 to purchase, had only 4,000 miles on the odometer.

Tippett said, “I’m going to have to put on a new tire, who has the money to spend?”

Mr. Tippett said he returned to measure the pothole.

Shaun Tippett said deep pothole caused £ 1,200 of damage

(Image: Shaun Tippett)

It had been raining all night and he said that at that time it was covered with water, which made it “even more dangerous”.

At its deepest point, he said that the hole was about 13 centimeters.

Tippett said he called Derby city council to ask them to pay the damages.

The young driver said he did not want to claim his insurance because “it is the fault of the board” for not having maintained the road.

He said: “I am getting married in May, everything is a little tight at the moment.

“It’s a lot of stress to manage and we have a mortgage to save.

“Our savings are for our marriage, we don’t want to dig in.”

A Derby city council spokesperson said: “Although we cannot comment on individual cases, if the driver wishes to make a claim, this can be done through our service department. insurance at insurance@derby.gov.uk. “

