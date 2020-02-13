A huge pile of compacted trash was dumped on the side of the road near Hinckley.

The tip of the “extremely large” fly was found scattered at the entrance to a field on Bosworth Road near Kirkby Mallory.

Hinckley and Bosworth borough council officials believe it was laid there sometime between the evening of Friday February 7 and the morning of Saturday February 8.

The board posted the incident on its Facebook page, calling anyone with information to contact us.

He said, “Were you in the area at the time, did you witness suspicious activity or did you see it happen?

“Please contact our Clean Neighborhoods team on 01455 255977.

“The waste seems to be shredded and compacted, and probably stored for a while.

“Unfortunately, due to its location on the highway, this waste will be difficult and costly to dispose of for us.

Read more

Hinckley Crime News

“Rest assured, the team is aware and manages as quickly as possible.”

A woman who lives nearby said: “It’s very sad, completely spoils the appearance of the earth.”

.