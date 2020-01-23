advertisement

If you were wondering how quickly you can order the Galaxy S20, and especially that Ultra-beast, the answer is 11 February. That’s when Samsung will unveil the handset, right next to the foldable Galaxy Z Flip, and that’s when pre-orders should go live in different markets. You have to wait a few weeks for the phone to reach you and we have a new report with a current release date and price information for the S20 series. As a reminder, the Galaxy S20 comes in three versions: 6.2-inch Galaxy S20 (4G and 5G), Galaxy S20 + (4G and 5G) and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G.

A report a few days ago revealed the alleged pricing structure for the Galaxy S20 and Z Flip. We already said that the Galaxy S20 phones would be slightly more expensive than expected, and it seems that those price levels have been confirmed by a second source. The Italian blog TuttoAndroid revealed the alleged price levels for Italy, which should match the prices of the European Union. As usual, the prices below also indicate taxes, so the conversion to dollars does not give you the US price.

With that in mind, this is what the Galaxy S20 phones in Italy cost, according to the report:

Galaxy S20 4G – € 929 ($ 1,030) – four colors, including red

Galaxy S20 5G – € 1,029 ($ 1,141) – four colors, including red

Galaxy S20 + 4G – € 1,029 ($ 1,141) – blue, black and gray

Galaxy S20 + 5G – € 1,129 ($ 1,252) – blue, black and gray

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G – € 1,379 ($ 1,529) – black and gray

Customers who order the more expensive versions of the phone online receive free Galaxy Buds wireless earphones, while cheaper models offer other benefits. If you buy the phone early, early access will also be unlocked. Shipments are set up three days before the store launch. The Galaxy S20 is available from retailers from March 13, making March 10 the dispatch date of the order.

Image source: Zach Epstein, BGR

