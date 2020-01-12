advertisement

While smartphones leaked to thirteen in a dozen, video game studios generally do better to hide their secrets until the game is actually sent. At least, that’s the case for most games, but for whatever reason, the Assassin’s Creed series has been the subject of countless leaks in recent years.

Ubisoft chose to take a year off after the release of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, but now that 2020 has started, the first major leak about the sequel is already online. This comes from an anonymous source on 4chan, so it must be taken with a pinch of salt, but the details are so specific and the series has been so susceptible to leaks for the past generation, it’s hard to ignore the details inside at all .

According to the leak (summarized at Reddit), the next game in the series is Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok and will be released on PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X on September 29, 2020.

advertisement

Just like in Odyssey, players can choose between a male and a female protagonist in Ragnarok. The RPG mechanics of Origins and Odyssey will also be expanded in Ragnarok: there are a few classes to choose from with their own unique skill trees; there will be more weapons, each of which can be upgraded; weapon durability will come into play; and the leveling system has been revised to look more like Skyrim.

As for the story, Ragnarok (as the name suggests) will take place in the ninth century and will follow a Viking named Jora. I omit the potential story spoilers, but Jora explores the world with a group of four companions, and other players can get in and out to play the game with you.

There are many extra details that I have not included here, but if the big leak is to be believed, Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok will be officially unveiled alongside PlayStation 5 during a February event.

Image source: Ubisoft

.

advertisement