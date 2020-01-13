advertisement

Sony is slowly building on its big PlayStation 5 unveiling by releasing new information about the PS5 console every few weeks. Most of last year we learned about the most important PlayStation 5 specifications without getting specific details, and Sony told us about the new possibilities of the future DualShock 5 controller. Sony also has the new SSD technology being built, confirmed and demonstrated for the new console, plagued the new partial game installation support, backward compatibility, confirmed the “vacation 2020” launch window, and unveiled the PS5 logo – the logo was revealed just like last week shown at CES 2020.

Nevertheless, Sony has never shown the PS5 console itself. He also did not share the basic specifications for the most affordable PS5 version or revealed the price and release date. We now have a huge leak that may answer all those questions, and it also suggests that Sony’s great PlayStation 5 unveiling is coming much faster than we thought.

11 February should be in your agenda if you love all things, because that is the moment when Samsung unveils the Galaxy S20 series and the foldable clamshell Galaxy Z Flip, about two weeks before this year’s MWC event where many new gadgets are being launched. But if this new leak is correct, the next PlayStation will be the star of the show in February. Someone has posted a wealth of information about the PS5 on 4chan (via TechTastic). This is not yet confirmed, but there is a good chance that this leak is real.

According to the leak, the PS5 launch event will collapse on February 5, 2020 during a PlayStation meeting at Sony Hall in New York City:

The console design, the controller, the user interface / home screen, certain functions, console specifications, calls from third-party / indie publishers and announcements for exclusive PS5 are displayed.

Buzzwords for console functions are “little to no load times”, “lightning fast downloads”, “immersive controls”, “modular game installations, download anything”, “including disk drive” and “download the games or stream the games as an option ”(we look at your Stages)

The leaker says that the new slogan of the PS5 is: “It’s time to play” and will apply to the brand as a whole.

The console is expected to be released worldwide in October 2020, “priced at $ 499 USD / £ 449 UK / € 449 EU / ¥ 54,999 JP.” Only one PS5 model will be available at launch, and there will be no Pro version out in stores in 2020. Interestingly, the leak says the base PS5 specifications are roughly the same as the most expensive Xbox X-series model that costs $ 100 more than the PS5. Microsoft would also have a cheaper new Xbox that costs $ 100 less than the PS5.

The leaker says the PS5 will have 10 teraflops GPU power, while the cheaper 2020 Xbox will get about half on 4 teraflops. Interestingly, a now-disputed PS5 rumor said that the console will have a 9.2 teraflops GPU, while the Xbox would go to 12 teraflops.

The 4chan user also said that PlayStation Now will play a crucial role in the future of the PS5, as it gives you access to games via a subscription or simply plays your own games. Every PS5 purchase comes with a PS Now trial period of three months. Remote Play supports PS5 gameplay on smartphone, tablet, laptop and desktop. All you need is a Wi-Fi or mobile connection to stream games from the console. The mobile PS5 app gets a makeover, although the virtual assistant that we have read so much about is not mentioned in this new report.

The leaker also hit support for backward compatibility with PS5 and said it will be a great feature for the new console:

Backward compatibility with all PS4 games is also a major feature. New transfer functions allow users to easily transfer their PS4 games to the PS5 when those games are downloaded. Saving data / backups for PS4 games are also transferable.

Backward compatibility is such an important feature that games from all 5 PlayStation platforms (PS1, PS2, PSP, PS3 and PS4) are compatible on PS5, making it an “ultimate PlayStation console”, with an emphasis on present and past gaming. More details about backward compatibility will be discussed later, especially on E3.

DualShock 4 controllers, PSVR and other PS4 accessories are also forward-compatible on the console, making it easy for existing PS4 to switch to the PS5.

The leaker has saved the best of the PS5 for the last time: the console will apparently be available for pre-order immediately after the February 5 event in certain regions. Again, this is just a rumor, so temper your excitement accordingly. But if it’s real, expect Sony to send out press invitations to the event in the coming days.

