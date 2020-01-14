advertisement

Burton’s independent merchants work together to create incredible deals for city shoppers.

The gift shop and the Alphabet café on Union Street are hoping to meet other small businesses in the city to offer promotions for the respective businesses.

If successful, this would mean that a customer shopping in a small store may be able to benefit from a discount in another independent store.

The idea is similar to that launched by Derek’s Tree last year.

People who took a tag to buy a gift for a child in need at Christmas got a 10% discount by buying their gift from Midco Toys, High Street.

Sue Dorling, owner of the Alphabet gift shop, said, “We will definitely be there in five years – we just have to work very hard at it.

“Companies must collaborate with other independent retailers in the city.

“We want to get in touch and bring people together to help each other.

“We are considering offering promotions in each other’s stores.

“The more it will be worth entering the city, the better.”

Shahid Hussein, owner of Cafe Zen and Good News in Burton, said the meeting would be beneficial for businesses and buyers.

He said, “I would certainly be delighted with that, watching the community of High Street, Station Street and New Street work together.

“Everyone works on their own, so by coming together this way, we all benefit from each other.”

James Weeks, owner of The Dial restaurant in Station Street, said it would be open to discuss promotions.

He said: “I would be very happy with the promotions.

“We are trying to get people into the city center and increasing the number of visitors is a challenge, so I am open to suggestions.

“We have had three years of political uncertainty and now we have a cohesive government that we can hope to see a rebound.”

