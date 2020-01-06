advertisement

DUBAI / WASHINGTON – Hundreds of thousands of Iranians stormed the streets of Tehran on Monday for the burial of military commander Qassem Soleimani killed by a US drone strike, and his successor pledged to expel US forces from the region in retaliation.

The coffins of Soleiman and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who also died in Friday’s attack in Baghdad, were passed over the mourning heads that chanted “Death to America.”

The assassination of Soleimani, Iran’s architect to extend its influence in the Middle East, by order of the US President Donald Trump has aroused concern across the globe that a broader Middle East conflict could erupt.

advertisement

Trump has listed 52 Iranian targets, including cultural sites, that will be hit if Iran retaliates with attacks on Americans or U.S. assets.

“I promise to continue the cause of Martyr Soleimani as determined as ever with the help of the Lord, and in return for his testimony we intend to save America from the region,” said General Esmail Ghaani, the new commander of the Quds Force, the elite unit of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard tasked with overseas operations.

“Almighty God has promised to avenge Martyr Soleimani. Of course action will be taken,” he told state television.

Other political and military leaders have made similar threats without offering specifics. Iran, which lies at the mouth of a Gulf oil transportation itinerary, has a range of proxy allied forces in the region through which it can operate.

The size of the crowds in Tehran, which state media said numbered in the millions, reflected the measures gathered in 1989 to bury the founder of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

Soleiman was a national hero to many Iranians, even those who did not consider themselves supportive of Iran’s clerical rulers.

The aerial footage showed people filling up duties and sidewalks, a welcome display of national unity for the government following the deadly protests in November.

IMPACT

Iran’s long-standing demand that U.S. forces to leave the region gained traction on Sunday when the Iraqi parliament backed a premier recommendation for all foreign troops to be ordered.

Rival Iraqi Shiite leaders, including those opposed to Iranian influence, have joined since Friday’s attack on the call for the deportation of US troops. About 5,000 US military personnel are in Iraq, mostly acting as advisers.

Soleimani, seen as Iran’s second most powerful figure after Khamenei, built the network of Iranian representative forces to create a crescent of influence extending from Lebanon through Syria and Iraq to Iran. The allies also include Palestinian and Yemeni groups.

He mobilized Shi’ite Muslim militia forces that helped destroy the Islamic State, the Sunni militant group that had seized control of the shards of Iraq and Syria. Washington also blames Soleimani for attacks aimed at US forces and their allies.

Prayers at his funeral in Tehran, which will later be transferred to his hometown of southern Kerman, were led by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who wept as he spoke.

His daughter Zeinab Soleimani told mourners that the United States will face a “dark day” over her father’s death.

Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which has been making its first trip to Iran since assuming its role in 2017, said at the funeral that “resistance against American domination will not be broken.”

NUCLEAR TENSIONS

Adding to the tensions, Iran said it was taking another step back from commitments under a 2015 nuclear deal with six powers Washington withdrew from in 2018.

Germany said Iran’s move to abandon restrictions on uranium enrichment could end the pact, which European governments are fighting to prevent collapse.

Since reneging on the deal, the United States has imposed new sanctions on Iran, saying it wanted to reduce Iranian oil exports – the main source of government revenue – to zero. Iran’s economy has been in decline as the currency has plunged.

Trump stood by his remarks that cultural sites were potential targets despite criticism by U.S. politicians that this posed threats to commit war crimes.

“They are allowed to kill our people. They are allowed to torture and kill our people. They are allowed to use bombs on the streets and blow up our people. And we are not allowed to touch their cultural sites? It doesn’t work that way,” said Trump.

Democratic critics of the Republican president have said Trump was reckless in authorizing the strike. Republicans in the US Congress have generally backed his action. (nL1N29A03M

Trump also threatened sanctions against Iraq, and said Baghdad would have to pay Washington for the cost of an air base in Iraq if US troops were required to leave the country.

It was not clear whether Washington had advised any of its allies on its plans before the attack that killed Soleiman. Britain, which also has troops in Iraq, said it understood why the United States had done so, but urged a relaxation of tensions to avoid war.

Oil prices rose 2% on Monday, rising above $ 70 a barrel amid concerns of an escalation.

(Reporting by Reuters reporters at Dubai Newsroom; Jeff Mason in Washington; Ahmed Aboulenein in Baghdad; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

advertisement