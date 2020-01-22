advertisement

Some £ 760,000 that is available to health patrons to spend on health care in Ashby is placed in an unspent bank account while patients travel miles for treatment.

The figure was revealed after activists questioned health leaders and counselors about where the money was promised they would be used for a “ state-of-the-art single treatment center ” after the closure of the Ashby hospital in 2015.

LeicestershireLive asked the North West Leicestershire District Council for confirmation of the amount of money they hold for the West Leicestershire Clinical Commissioning Group (WLCCG).

The closure of the Ashby Hospital was announced in 2014.

The authority confirmed that it had £ 760,000 in its accounts for the provision of health care in Ashby. It also revealed that since 2014, the WLCCG has only requested £ 8,450.93 to fund health care in the city.

He was unable to give details on when the money should be spent at this point, but confirmed that no amounts had yet been returned to the developers.

The money given back under section 106 agreements – money paid by developers to offset the impact and provide facilities in the areas where they build new homes – is tied to conditions strict, which means it can only be spent to provide health care to Ashby. by the CCG. The board is not legally authorized to spend the money.

Ken Ward, President of Ashby Civic Society, said, “Throughout our campaign to save Ashby Hospital, we have been told repeatedly that if and when it was closed, we would have a ‘ unique treatment at the cutting edge of technology ‘here at Ashby in His place.

“X-rays, scanning, ambulatory services, and more. We were assured that it would be better than the hospital and provide a wide range of services, which means that people here in Ashby would not have to travel long distances for treatment.

“As far as we know that this center has not even been talked about at a higher level, we have not even been able to know how much money there is under section 106”.

The closure of the Ashby hospital was announced in 2014, with CCG bosses saying it was not suitable for the intended use.

Speaking at the time, Dr Nick Wilmott of WLCCG said: “The ambulatory facilities at the moment are not suitable for the intended use.

“Part of our plans now are to provide state-of-the-art ambulatory facilities, a wider range of specialties and more services closer to homes.”

The site has since been sold for £ 500,000 – part of which has since been spent on technology, including laptops, to allow staff to work more flexibly, health officials confirmed at a meeting the last week.

Ward said, “They’ve spent half a million on laptops, there’s money they could spend at this treatment center, and nothing is happening.

“We asked questions and we were not answered. All the while, people have to go to Leicester, Lichfield, Derby, Burton for treatment.

“It is not acceptable. It is taxpayers’ money, it is in coffers and they will not tell us where it is located or how or even if it will be used.”

Before the closure, the WLCCG said that a public consultation had revealed that 52% of people agreed with the closure.

Ward said: “We were campaigning and talking to people and for many of them, the promise of an outpatient center was enough to change their minds and get them to accept the closure.

“I think if you asked these people now, they might have a different point of view.

“No statement was made as to why it didn’t happen. It was a very busy place, a lot of patients used it, there were a lot of services offered. None of them n ‘has been replaced and the CCG comes here and says there is this clinic or a health care professional visiting the doctor’s office. Not good enough. “

LeicestershireLive asked the CCG for money and its plans, but has still not received a response.

Speaking at the meeting, Caroline Trevithick, chief nurse and chief quality officer and deputy chief executive officer of WLCCG, told counselors and activists that new services and clinics were being introduced to the new general practitioner’s office. city.

