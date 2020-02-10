advertisement

It is Valentine’s Day this week and Presidents’ Day next week, which means that retailers are now offering particularly deep discounts for the holidays. Highlights include a huge sale on popular Amazon devices such as Echo Dot and Kindle, a $ 24 home security camera that is better than the $ 200 Nest Cam, tons of discounts on popular Funko Pop! figures, a lot of deals on real wireless earbuds such as Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo earphones for $ 34.99 and $ 200 Bose wireless earbuds for $ 139, AirPods deals from $ 139, up to $ 200 discount on iPad Pro tablets, three murderous Instant Pot deals, a great toaster with extra long slots for only $ 32.89 with coupon code MZ7XEFYQ, a chic 28-bottle wine cooler refrigerator for $ 405.30 with coupon code WQD6LPKE, the lowest prices ever on the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL , a large one-day sale at Oral-B and Crest and more. See below all the top offers of today.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to stay up to date with the latest and greatest deals we find on the internet. Prices are subject to change without notice and all of the discount coupons listed above may be available in limited stock. BGR can receive a commission on orders placed via this article.

advertisement

Image source: Paul Sakuma / AP / Shutterstock

.

advertisement