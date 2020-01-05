advertisement

A huge accumulation with three tractor-trailers, a tour bus and passenger cars killed five people and injured at least 60 others in western Pennsylvania Sunday morning, the authorities said.

The crash happened around 3:34 PM on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Mount Pleasant Township southeast of Pittsburgh, said the Westmoreland County Department of Public Safety.

The bus was driving downhill when it was unable to take a turn, a dike went up and rolled, said Pennsylvania State Police spokesman Stephen Limani at a press conference.

The overturned bus was hit by two tractor-trailers, which in turn were hit by a third tractor-trailer, Limani said. A passenger vehicle was then involved in the crash, he said.

The tour bus drove from New Jersey to Cincinnati and most of the passengers spoke Japanese or Spanish, he said. Translators help the victims communicate with the police and hospitals.

Authorities said that part of the turnpike is closed to traffic in both directions, but they hope to reopen it before the end of the day.

The five killed people were found dead on the spot, said county coroner Ken Bacha. Authorities did not say in which vehicles they were driving.

About 60 patients were taken to three hospitals in the area, said Pennsylvania Turnpike spokesperson, Carl DeFebo.

Excela Frick Hospital received 25 patients, ages 7 to 52, said spokeswoman Robin Jennings. She said that nine of the patients are children.

Eleven patients aged 15 to 67 were taken to Forbes Hospital in Monroeville, Pennsylvania, said spokeswoman Stephanie Waite of the hospital. Two patients were in critical condition and nine were in reasonable condition, Waite said.

UPMC Somerset received 18 patients – 12 adults and six children, the spokesperson for the Sarah Deist hospital told CNN. All 18 were treated and released, she said.

The National Transportation Safety Board is sending a team of more than a dozen people to the crash site to investigate, the agency announced in a tweet.

Some local people described a change in the weather prior to the crash, including precipitation, Limani said.

“We are so early in our research that it is difficult to locate something specific,” Limani said.

Rene Colborne, Pennsylvania Turnpike Public Information Manager, said the speed limit is 70 km / h in the crash area. The road conditions seemed to be ‘fine’ and the roads are being treated 24/7, she said.

Images of the crash location show the tour bus lying on its side, with various damaged tractor trailers, including a FedEx truck, spread around the roadway.

FedEx spokeswoman Allie Addoms made this statement: “First of all, we express our deepest condolences to the families of the people involved in this accident. FedEx Ground has no higher priority than safety and we are currently fully cooperating with research authorities. “

A UPS spokesperson said one of their vehicles was involved in the crash and issued the following statement: “UPS is working with the authorities on the investigation and we express our deepest condolences to the victims and their families and friends.”

Large accumulations have occurred on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in the past. In February 2014, 100 vehicles were involved in a huge wreck north of Philadelphia, injuring at least 30 people.

