Jonathan Huberdeau became Florida’s all-time leading scorer in the club’s best offensive game this season, driving the Panthers to an 8-4 Toronto Maple Leafs road win Sunday night in Sunrise, Fla.

Florida held a 7-1 lead at 12:37 of the second period and resisted three consecutive goals from Toronto, which lost its fifth straight to South Florida.

An All-Star pick, Huberdeau collected a touchdown and an assist to boost his career point to a better 420 franchise – one more than Olli Jokinen.

Mike Hoffman scored two goals, Vincent Trocheck and captain Alexander Barkov each had one goal and two assists and Frank Vatrano had one of them. Defenseman Josh Brown and Mike Matheson also opted for Florida, which recorded a scoring record in the senior season.

Backup creator Chris Driedger made a staggering 43 career saves in place of No. 1 goalkeeper Sergei Bobrovsky, who is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Mitchell Marner scored twice, Zach Hyman recorded a goal and two assists and captain John Tavares also extended for the Maple Leafs, who lost their third straight game (0-2-1).

All-Star Frederik Andersen allowed four goals on 12 hits before being relieved by Michael Hutchinson, who made 13 saves.

Connolly sent a pass to Brown for his third goal in 1:49. Then fourth baseman Mark Pysyk found himself in a change of line with senior center Barkov and fed the captain for his 14th goal at 3:47.

Hoffman drove home a rocket in a two-on-one rush for the 3-0 lead.

Florida’s first shot of a wild second period – a goal by Matheson just 49 seconds into – followed Andersen and brought in the former Panthers goalkeeper Hutchinson. Florida scored on every third hit in Andersen.

Barkov slips a puck into a far-flung attack on Vatrano, who beat Hutchinson in the first shot he faced for a short touchdown, but the 11th Hyman put Toronto on the board just as the power play ended in 3 30.

Trocheck responded with a goal in another two-over-one break for the 6-1 lead as Florida scored on the first three corners of the frame.

Huberdeau tied the Jokinen franchise’s points record in another bizarre man-made attack returning a pass from Barkov, but the visitors rebelled against Marner and Tavares as the teams rebounded for seven goals.

Marner scored Toronto’s third consecutive goal just 34 seconds into the third, but Huberdeau’s assist on Hoffman’s power play goal set the franchise record.

