We tend to regard our own system, the Milky Way, as impossibly large. For us here on earth our galactic house is indeed huge, but there is always a bigger fish, and in a new NASA image show the trusted Hubble Space Telescope sees a galaxy known as UGC 2885 that is so large that it really is the our shame.

UGC 2885 is very, very far away. The galaxy is located around 232 million light-years from Earth and is in the constellation Perseus. The so-called “Godzilla galaxy” lives up to its name thanks to its incredible size. Not only is it estimated to be about 2.5 times as wide as our Milky Way, but it has about 10 times more stars.

What is especially cool about this colossal, swirling mass of space stuff is that it is actually beautiful, well, relaxed. NASA calls it a “soft giant” and that it has probably been there for billions of years. The galaxy “possibly drinks hydrogen from space,” says NASA.

“This feeds a modest progressive star birth with half our galaxy. In fact, the super-heavy central black hole is also a sleeping giant. Because the galaxy does not seem to feed on much smaller satellite systems, it is famished by incoming gas. “

How the galaxy became so large is a subject of debate among scientists. It is possible that what we see now is the result of two aggregations of galaxies, or a larger galaxy that swallows one or more smaller sets of stars. NASA says his long-delayed James Webb Space Telescope may have the power to reveal more of the secrets of this huge galaxy, but we’ll have to wait to see it.

Image source: NASA, ESA and B. Holwerda (University of Louisville)

