Chuba Hubbard of Oklahoma State, the nation’s leading rusher this season, will return for more in 2020.

Hubbard made the announcement via a 41-second Twitter video showing the highlights of the game before the words “RECALL. IN 2020.” flashed on the screen.

Speed ​​rushed for 161.1 yards per game – 2,094 yards overall – as a redshirt freshman this season. He averaged 6.4 yards per carry and ran for 21 touchdowns, but chose not to join a back-loaded class in the NFL draft that includes Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor, Ohio State’s J.K Dobbins and J. D’Andre Swift.

Hubbard, of Alberta, Canada, reprinted in 2017 and ran for 740 yards and seven touchdowns on 124 trucks in 2018.

He had four games this season with at least 200 rushing yards, including a 296-yard performance against Kansas State. Hubbard led the country in seven rushing yards with 50-plus yards.

His decision is the second win of the season for the Cowboys, who went 8-5 this year, losing 24-21 to A&M in the Texas Bowl. Wide receiver Tylan Wallace, a 2018 All-American whose 2019 season was cut short after eight games due to an ACL tear, announced on Jan. 1 he is returning for his senior season.

