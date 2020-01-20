advertisement

Maps are clearly one of the most important apps that the average smartphone user relies on, not only to help him navigate from point A to point B, but also to access a wealth of information about places around him. Google and Apple have developed the best performing card applications, with a large number of non-card functions between them, including detailed profiles and contact information for nearby businesses. Fans of Google Maps are probably the most intense in their support of Google’s offer, and rightly so – in my opinion and many people, this is the superior map product, which is also one of the many reasons why the future is so dark for Huawei now . That is of course the Chinese smartphone giant that no longer has a license for Android for its new handsets and is also not allowed to use Google services.

Some in the technology industry feel that Huawei phones are DOA outside of China without Google services and the ability for users to access the Google Play Store. The company is hard at work mapping, no pun intended, what the future will look like after Google – and part of it concerns a newly reported deal that Huawei has reached with a Dutch map company that will serve as the basis for Huawei alternative to Google Maps.

Reuters reported in recent days that Huawei and the Dutch company TomTom concluded a deal some time ago to place TomTom maps on Huawei phones – a deal that was first reported last week. According to that report, Huawei will rely on TomTom maps, as well as navigation tools and traffic-related data to create apps for its phones.

advertisement

All of this comes from President Trump who actually blacklisted Huawei last year due to national security concerns, which meant, among other things, that American companies like Google could no longer work with the company.

Anyway, it remains to be seen how viable the company’s smartphones will be outside of China. The company is working on a replacement for Android, called Harmony, and the TomTom-based product would be another Google-like service that is not actually Google.

Image source: ROMAN PILIPEY / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

. [TagsToTranslate] huawei

advertisement