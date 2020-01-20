advertisement

The first phase of an extradition hearing for a senior executive of Chinese telecom giant Huawei begins Monday in a Vancouver courtroom, a case that has angered Beijing, sparked a diplomatic stir and heightened tensions between China and the United States.

Canada’s arrest of chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of the legendary Huawei founder, in late 2018 at the request of America shocked Beijing.

Huawei represents China’s progress in becoming a technological power and has been the subject of American security concerns for years. Beijing views the Meng case as an attempt to improve China’s rise.

“This is one of the top priorities for the Chinese government. They have been very crazy. They will be watching this closely,” said Wenran Jiang, a senior fellow at the Institute of Asian Research at the University of British Columbia.

China’s foreign ministry complained Monday, the United States and Canada were violating Meng’s rights and demanded her release.

“Completely is completely a serious political incident,” said a ministry spokesman, Geng Shuang. He urged Canada to “correct the mistakes by concrete action, release Ms. Meng Wanzhou and let her return safely as soon as possible.”

Washington accuses Huawei of using a Hong Kong shell company to sell equipment to Iran in violation of US sanctions. She says Meng, 47, committed fraud by defrauding HSBC Bank over the company’s business dealings in Iran.

Meng, who is on bail and lives in one of the two Vancouver mansions she owns, denies the claims. Her defense team says President Donald Trump’s comments suggest the case against her is politically motivated.

Meng was arrested in December 2018 in Vancouver while switching flights – on the same day that Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping met for trade talks.

Prosecutors have stressed that Meng’s case is separate from the wider US China. the trade dispute, but Trump downplayed that message weeks after her arrest, when he said he would consider intervening in the case if it would help create a trade deal with Beijing.

China and the US reached a “Phase 1” trade deal last week, but most analysts say any meaningful solution to the main US claim. – that Beijing uses predatory tactics in its quest to foster America’s technological superiority – may require years of argumentative talk. Trump had raised the possibility of using Huawei’s fortunes as a bargaining chip in trade talks, but the deal announced Wednesday did not mention the company.

Huawei is the world’s largest supplier of mobile network equipment and Internet companies. Washington is pressuring other countries to limit the use of its technology, warning that it could open itself up to surveillance and theft.

“I think this is the beginning of a technological war along ideological fronts,” said Lynette Ong, an associate professor at the University of Toronto. “You will see the world divided into two parts. One side will use Chinese enterprises and the other side will not use Chinese enterprises because they are tired of the political implications of using Chinese platforms.”

James Lewis at the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies said the US wanted to send a message with Meng’s arrest.

“The message that you are no longer invulnerable was sent to Chinese leaders,” Lewis said. No one has held China accountable. They steal technology, they violate their WTO commitments and the old line is, “Oh, they’re a developing economy, which cares.” When you’re the second-largest economy in the world, you can’t do it anymore. “

The initial phase of Meng’s extradition hearing will focus on whether Meng’s alleged crimes are crimes in both the United States and Canada. Her lawyers filed a petition Friday arguing that Meng’s case is really about U.S. sanctions against Iran, not a matter of fraud. Canada has no similar sanctions on Iran.

The second phase, scheduled for June, will consider defense claims that the Canadian Border Services, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the FBI violated her rights while collecting evidence before she was actually arrested.

The extradition case can take years to resolve if there are complaints. Nearly 90 percent of those arrested in Canada with a request for extradition from the US were handed over to US authorities between 2008 and 2018.

In apparent revenge for Meng’s arrest, China arrested former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig and Canadian entrepreneur Michael Spavor. Both men have been denied access to a lawyer and family and are being held in prison cells, where lights are kept 24-hours a day. “This is mafia-style pressure,” Lewis said.

China has also imposed restrictions on various Canadian exports to China, including canola seed and oil. Last January, China also handed down a death sentence for a convicted Canadian smuggler for an unexpected retrial.

“Canada is fulfilling the terms of the extradition treaty but is paying a great price,” said Roland Paris, a foreign policy adviser to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. “This is the kind of world we are living in now, where countries like Canada run the risk of being squeezed into major power races.”

Gillies reported from Toronto

Jim Morris And Rob Gillies, Associated Press

