VANCOUVER, British Columbia – The first phase of an extradition trial for a senior executive from Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei begins on January 20 in a Vancouver courtroom. This case has made Beijing angry and sparked diplomatic turmoil.

Canada’s arrest of chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, daughter of the legendary founder of Huawei, at the end of 2018 at America’s request shocked Beijing.

“This is one of the top priorities for the Chinese government. You were very crazy. You will observe this very closely, ”said Wenran Jiang, senior fellow at the Institute of Asian Research at the University of British Columbia.

China’s State Department complained on Monday that the United States and Canada violated Meng’s rights and asked for her release.

“It is a serious political incident,” said a ministry spokesman, Geng Shuang. He asked Canada to “correct errors with specific measures, release Ms. Meng Wanzhou and let her return safely as soon as possible.”

Washington accuses Huawei of using a Hong Kong shell company to sell equipment to Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions. Meng, 47, committed fraud by misleading HSBC Bank about the company’s business in Iran.

Meng, who is on bail and lives in one of the two Vancouver villas she owns, denies the allegations. Her defense team says President Donald Trump’s statements suggest the case against her is politically motivated.

A home reportedly owned by Huawei Technologies CFO Meng Wanzhou can be seen in Vancouver, Canada on December 10, 2018. (Photo by Rich Lam / Getty Images)

Meng was arrested in Vancouver in December 2018 when she changed her flights – the same day that Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping met for trade talks.

Prosecutors have stressed that Meng’s case is separate from that of China as a whole. Trade disputes, but weeks after her arrest, Trump said he would consider intervening if it would help forge a trade deal with Beijing.

China and the United States reached a “phase 1” trade deal last week, but most analysts claim that any significant solution to the main US claim – Beijing is using predatory tactics to supplant America’s technological leadership – could require years of controversial talks. Trump had raised the possibility of using Huawei’s fate as the basis for negotiations for the trade talks, but the deal announced on January 15 did not mention the company.

Huawei is the world’s largest provider of network devices for mobile phone and internet companies. Washington is pressuring other countries to restrict the use of its technology and warns them against being subjected to surveillance and theft.

“I think this is the beginning of a technological war along ideological fronts,” said Lynette Ong, associate professor at the University of Toronto. “You will see the world split in two. One side would use Chinese companies and the other side would not use Chinese companies because they are fed up with the political impact of using Chinese platforms. “

James Lewis of the Washington Center for Strategic and International Studies said the United States wanted to send a message saying Meng was arrested. There is good evidence that Huawei has deliberately violated sanctions.

“The news that you are no longer invulnerable has been sent to Chinese executives,” said Lewis. “Nobody has held China accountable. They steal technology, they violate their WTO obligations, and the old line is, “Oh, they’re an evolving economy, who cares.” If you are the second largest economy in the world, you can no longer do that. “

The first phase of the Meng extradition hearing will focus on whether Meng’s alleged crimes are crimes in both the United States and Canada. Her lawyers filed an application on Friday, arguing that Meng’s case was really about US sanctions against Iran, not a fraud case. Canada has no similar sanctions against Iran.

The second phase, scheduled for June, will review defense allegations that Canada Border Services, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the FBI violated their rights by collecting evidence before they were actually arrested.

Canadians Michael Spavor (L) and Michael Kovrig were arrested in China after Canada arrested Huawei Meng Wanzhou’s CFO in Vancouver in December 2018. (AP Photo)

It may take years for the extradition case to be resolved when appealed. Almost all extradition requests from Canada to the United States are approved by Canadian judges.

As an obvious retaliation for Meng’s arrest, China arrested former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig and Canadian entrepreneur Michael Spavor. The two men were denied access to lawyers and family members. They are held in prison cells where the light is on around the clock. “It’s mafia-like pressure,” said Lewis.

China has also imposed restrictions on various Canadian exports to China, including rapeseed oilseed and meat. In January of last year, China sentenced a convicted Canadian drug smuggler to death in a sudden new trial.

