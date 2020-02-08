advertisement

A different approach to dealing with a possible outbreak of corona viruses on both sides of the border is causing concern in healthcare.

The UK released a new travel guide on Thursday, warning its citizens to report flu-like symptoms when they fly back from one of the nine Asian countries. The new strategy came when a third British coronavirus case was found in a Singapore passenger who hadn’t been to China.

advertisement

Existing advice in the Republic based on guidelines from the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control is limited to travelers returning from China alone.

Britain’s approach, which differs from its European neighbors, poses a major challenge for Ireland in a post-Brexit scenario.

travel checks

The challenge of protecting against coronaviruses could increase even further if the United Kingdom tightened travel controls. The British authorities are under increasing pressure to ban travelers from China. This could lead to more and more people flying from the Asian airport to Dublin.

Paul Reid, Director General of Health Services, has asked the Ministry of Health to clarify the guidelines that would apply to both sides of the border if cases occur in Ireland.

The HSE is particularly keen to clarify the arrangements that apply in areas where cross-border cooperation in the health sector is firmly established, for example between the Co Donegal Hospital and the Altnagelvin Hospital in Co Derry.

“Imagine the challenge of tracking the contacts of a confirmed case in the border area with one set of rules in the north and another down here,” said a health source.

Reported cases

The number of cases reported rose to 31,503 on Friday, the vast majority in China, with 29 cases in the EU and the United Kingdom. The outbreak caused 638 deaths.

The Chief Physician of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Tony Holohan said Ireland was “in the hands” of the World Health Organization and the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control and would not come to a conclusion “contradicting” the two organizations’ stance.

So far there have been more than 30 suspected cases of the virus in Ireland. all tested negative. Several children are among the people tested.

Doctors who work out of business hours and are on call have been provided with protective equipment, including masks and robes, while the supply will reach regular general practitioners next week, according to the HSE.

advertisement