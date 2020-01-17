advertisement

Mumps is a virus infection that can be contagious for two weeks.

The HSE has warned schools and universities after a widespread outbreak of mumps.

In the past week alone, 132 cases of mumps were reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Center, with most cases occurring in teenagers and young adults.

Mumps is an acute viral infection that is transmitted from person to person and can be a potentially serious illness for children and young adults.

Symptoms of mumps include fever, headache, fatigue, and swollen, tender salivary glands. Swollen cheeks or jaws often appear.

The HPSC advised anyone with mumps symptoms to stay at home, not to go to school or work, and to call your GP and explain that you may have mumps.

Dr. Kevin Kelleher, HSE Deputy National Health Director at RTÉs Morning Ireland, said the spread of mumps has occurred because a large proportion of 15-30 year olds have no complete protection against mumps.

The best protection against mumps is to be completely vaccinated with two doses of the MMR vaccine (measles mumps rubella). However, some patients do not receive the vaccine or only at one dose.

Once a person becomes infected with mumps, it takes two to three weeks for the symptoms to appear. However, an infected person can spread the infection even if they have no symptoms – the disease is contagious from seven days before and up to nine days after symptoms appear, according to Irish Health.

