In 2020 alone, 253 cases were reported.

The Health Service Executive announced today (Tuesday, January 21) that it will offer a free dose of the MMR vaccine in the face of a significant increase in reported cases of mumps across the country.

They particularly urge people between the ages of 11 and 30 who have not received two doses of the MMR vaccine or whose vaccination status is uncertain.

Mumps is considered a highly contagious and dangerous disease that spreads very easily and in some cases can have life-changing effects.

Dr. Suzanne Cotter, public health specialist at the HSE Health Protection Surveillance Center, made the following statement:

“Secondary schools and third-level institutions had the highest incidence of mumps. The number of mumps cases continued to increase in 2019, with 2,762 cases compared to 573 cases in the previous year. By 2020, 253 cases had been reported to the HSE.”

“Parents and young adults should speak to their family doctor or student health service and receive the vaccine free of charge if necessary for their child or themselves.”

“Currently 91% of children in Ireland have received a dose of MMR at the age of 24 months. While this is a good intake by international standards, it is below the 95% target to prevent measles and measles outbreaks.”

