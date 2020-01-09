advertisement

The health care chief has announced that he would like fewer emergency rooms in Ireland.

Paul Reid said it would be a political decision for the government, but he believes that numbers really need to be “valued”.

Mr. Reid spoke on Thursday about the worst week of overcrowding in the Irish hospital system. According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organization (INMO), 520 patients were waiting for admission to the hospital on Thursday morning.

This is 4 percent more on the same day last year, but less than the record high of 760 last Monday and Tuesday.

“This is still a dangerous number of patients without beds, but any progress is welcome,” said INMO Secretary General Phil Ni Sheaghdha. “We must continue to focus on reducing that number in the coming days. The only acceptable number for patients without beds is zero. “

Because of the overcrowding, large parts of the hospitals have effectively closed and some emergency rooms cannot accommodate trolleys, according to the Irish Hospital Consultants Association (IHCA). As a result, patient safety has been compromised.

But Mr. Reid talked about Newstalk and said progress had been made in reducing the number of people in ambulances in hospitals.

The health care system has traditionally been under heavy pressure on care at the beginning of the year during the winter flu season.

Health officials have ordered election operations to be canceled, and Health Secretary Simon Harris has pledged additional hospital beds to help relieve the emergency room.

Mr. Reid said it was necessary to strengthen municipal care in order to relieve the hospitals.

“If we continue to do everything as we did, we will continue to have the same answer and an overcrowded problem.”

He called for three measures to be implemented. “The first that I call an improvement in system capacity – the number of beds and the resources to support those beds.

“We need about 2,500 beds in the hospital system over a period of years.

“We also have to increase and strengthen our capacities on the municipal side to relieve the acute hospital system.

“This is an important part of our national service plan for next year.

“More general practitioners, more diagnostics in our primary care centers, more capacity and ability of pharmacies to examine minor injuries, etc. There is a way to change the way into the acute system.”

The second element changes the way the HSE organizes its work between the acute system and the community system, he added.

“The third point is that we really need to examine the number of emergency departments that we manage across the system.

“We currently manage 29 emergency rooms. This is the way people go when they need it.

“We have a lot to do with our current emergency room, but it has to be part of an assessment that we’re doing.

“Just to give a simple example: In a national trauma strategy, we look at people who would be treated in severe trauma. This has the vision of a small number of dedicated, important trauma centers across the country with a number of spikes and nodes outside the country To have land, ”he said.

