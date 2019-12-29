Saturday’s high school results were reported to the Palm Beach Post
Wellington Wrestling took an 8-0 lead at the South Beach Duals tournament and ended the two-day event with a tournament championship on Saturday.
Wellington defeated Naples-Palmetto Ridge in the championship and avenged a loss at this tournament last season. With the eight tournament wins, the Wolverines improved to 22: 3 in the season.
The 126-pounder James Marvel was the only undefeated Wolverines wrestler.
Last year Wellington went 2-5 in the tournament and lost to Naples-Palmetto Ridge 66-9.
Play round robin pool
Wellington 38, Naples-Barron Collier 33
Wellington 71, Coral Springs-Taravella 12
Wellington 60 Coral Springs Charter 18
Wellington 70, Fort Lauderdale-St. Aquinas 12
Wellington 58, Belton Honea Path 18
Quarter final
Wellington 33, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons 28
semifinals
Wellington 41, Weston-Cypress Bay 33
final
Wellington 43, Naples-Palmetto Ridge 27
BOYS BASKETBALL
Tallahassee-Maclay School 47, Oxbridge Academy 44
Casey Meyers earned 20 points when he lost to the ThunderWolves.
– All information to the Palm Beach Post
Call 561-820-4440 or email pbsports@pbpost.com for results and statistics from high school games