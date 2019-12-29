advertisement

Saturday’s high school results were reported to the Palm Beach Post

Wellington Wrestling took an 8-0 lead at the South Beach Duals tournament and ended the two-day event with a tournament championship on Saturday.

Wellington defeated Naples-Palmetto Ridge in the championship and avenged a loss at this tournament last season. With the eight tournament wins, the Wolverines improved to 22: 3 in the season.

The 126-pounder James Marvel was the only undefeated Wolverines wrestler.

Last year Wellington went 2-5 in the tournament and lost to Naples-Palmetto Ridge 66-9.

Play round robin pool

Wellington 38, Naples-Barron Collier 33

Wellington 71, Coral Springs-Taravella 12

Wellington 60 Coral Springs Charter 18

Wellington 70, Fort Lauderdale-St. Aquinas 12

Wellington 58, Belton Honea Path 18

Quarter final

Wellington 33, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons 28

semifinals

Wellington 41, Weston-Cypress Bay 33

final

Wellington 43, Naples-Palmetto Ridge 27

BOYS BASKETBALL

Tallahassee-Maclay School 47, Oxbridge Academy 44

Casey Meyers earned 20 points when he lost to the ThunderWolves.

