advertisement

Results of the Wednesday night

BOY’S FOOTBALL

Palm Beach Central 8, Dreyfoos 0

advertisement

Remar Shirley scored two goals and German Navarro scored a goal to lead the Broncos (7-7-1) past the jaguars in Wellington.

Boynton Beach 3, Santaluces 3

Dario Gomez scored two goals and Anthony Gomez had the template when the bosses connected to the Tigers in Lantana.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Jupiter Christian 82, Glades Day 54

RJ Morris scored 13 points and Sean Louisaint scored 11 points when the Eagles (12-4) defeated the Gators in Jupiter.

Pine Crest 79, Oxbridge Academy 45

CJ Leslie scored 15 points and Bo Squitieri and Cheasny Carjuste added eight points each, but the Thunderwolves fell to Pine Crest at home.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Forest Hill 52, Inlet Grove 18

Keri Cooper had 22 points and six blocks, Jah-Nay Normil added 10 points, including two three points, and five rebounds as the Falcons (9-10) rolled past the hurricanes in West Palm Beach.

Atlantic 51, Santaluces 49

Amari Allen led with 18 points and Tamaya Patterson followed with 13 points and seven assists when the Eagles (10-5) left the Chiefs in Lantana behind.

Kendra Bently scored 24 points for Santaluces.

Oxbridge Academy 49, Fort Lauderdale-Pine Crest 22

Nashani Gilbert Taylor scored the first goal with 20 points and had 10 steals. Jerivonna Pryor accumulated 10 points and made six rebounds, defeating the Thunderwolves (12-8) Pine Crest in West Palm Beach.

Jupiter 42, Martin County 32

Aayden Ghee had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Elliana Manzo added 11 points and five steals to lead the Warriors (13-6) to victory over the Tigers in Stuart.

Meg Murray scored 11 points for Martin County.

– All information to the Palm Beach Post

Call 561-820-4440 or email pbsports@pbpost.com for high school game results and statistics

advertisement