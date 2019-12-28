advertisement

Zach Buckley

Friday

December 27, 2019 at 11:11 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

advertisement

Wellington 84, Ohio-Woodward 68

Marvel Allen had 22 points and 10 rebounds and De’ante Perez added 18 points and five rebounds when the Wolverines (8-1) treated the Bulldogs at the Palm Beaches Holiday Classic at Palm Beach Gardens. Jagger Ruiz had 14 points and six steals in victory.

Winter Park-Trinity Prep 74, Oxbridge Academy 41

Casey Meyers scored 22 points, but the Thunderwolves fell to the saints at the Palm Beaches Holiday Classic in Palm Beach Gardens.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Palm Beach Lakes 72, Davie-Nova 62

Sh’Naya Anderson had 19 points and eight rebounds, Zaida Gonzalez added 15 points and seven rebounds and Keishmy Ayuso contributed 15 points and eight assists to get the Rams (7-4) past the titans at the Junior Orange Bowl in Miami to lead. Mia Jones recorded 12 points and five rebounds when she won.

Kentucky Assumption 57, Benjamin 41

Emma Laszewski had eight rebounds and six blocks, and Devyn Dyett scored 11 points, but the Buccaneers fell for the Rockets at the Palm Beaches Holiday Classic at Palm Beach Gardens.

Late Thursday

Seminole Ridge 73, Coral Springs 57

Jahnae Midget had 20 points and nine rebounds, and Ashley Thornton added 24 points and four steals when the Hawks (8-1) wound up the Colts at the Palm Beach Shootout in Lantana. India Shepherd contributed 14 points, 10 assists and six rebounds.

– All information to the Palm Beach Post

Call 561-820-4440 or email pbsports@pbpost.com for results and statistics from high school games

advertisement