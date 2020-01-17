staff report
Thursday
January 16, 2020 at 10:40 pm
Results from Thursday
BOYS BASKETBALL
Santaluces 88, Suncoast 81
Devonta White scored 19 points and Crisnel Francois added 16 more when the Chiefs (9-4) stopped the Chargers in Lantana.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Atlantic 48, West Boca Raton 44
Vanessa Richard had 18 points, 19 rebounds and five blocks to lift the Eagles (9-5) over the Bulls at Delray Beach.
GIRLS FOOTBALL
Jupiter Christian 9, Atlantic Christian 0
Emma Barbee scored a hat trick and added an assist as the Eagles rolled over the Sharks in Jupiter. Lana McCloskey and Gwen Titherington each had a goal and support for the win.
Benjamin 3, Berean Christian 2
Wells Carr, Emma Shirzad and Daniela Rocco each scored a goal when the Buccaneers passed the Bulldogs in West Palm Beach.
Lake Worth Christian 4, Pompano Beach-Highland Christian 1
Malayna Estornell and Olivia Milian both scored a goal and assist when the defenders (6-3-1) treated the knights at Pompano Beach.
– All information to the Palm Beach Post
