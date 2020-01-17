advertisement

staff report

Thursday

January 16, 2020 at 10:40 pm

Results from Thursday

BOYS BASKETBALL

Santaluces 88, Suncoast 81

Devonta White scored 19 points and Crisnel Francois added 16 more when the Chiefs (9-4) stopped the Chargers in Lantana.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Atlantic 48, West Boca Raton 44

Vanessa Richard had 18 points, 19 rebounds and five blocks to lift the Eagles (9-5) over the Bulls at Delray Beach.

GIRLS FOOTBALL

Jupiter Christian 9, Atlantic Christian 0

Emma Barbee scored a hat trick and added an assist as the Eagles rolled over the Sharks in Jupiter. Lana McCloskey and Gwen Titherington each had a goal and support for the win.

Benjamin 3, Berean Christian 2

Wells Carr, Emma Shirzad and Daniela Rocco each scored a goal when the Buccaneers passed the Bulldogs in West Palm Beach.

Lake Worth Christian 4, Pompano Beach-Highland Christian 1

Malayna Estornell and Olivia Milian both scored a goal and assist when the defenders (6-3-1) treated the knights at Pompano Beach.

– All information to the Palm Beach Post

Call 561-820-4440 or email pbsports@pbpost.com for results and statistics from high school games

